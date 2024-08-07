90 Day Fiance: Shekinah Doubts Sarper’s Love?

Shekinah Garner begins to doubt Sarper Guven‘s love on 90 Day Fiance: The Different Means. After talking to his ex-girlfriend, she desires to know the reality about his previous. However will she have the ability to overlook what his ex informed her and transfer ahead?

90 Day Fiance: Shekinah Garner Confronts Sarper Guven about Ex-girlfriend

Shekinah Garner tells Sarper Guven about her assembly his ex-girlfriend, Nur. She asks him if he has ever informed her that he loves her. He says no. However she reveals that Nur informed her that he did. He begins to snigger.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Different Means solid member doesn’t know if she will consider him when he tells her that he didn’t inform his ex-girlfriend that he beloved her. She finds his response alarming, and she or he has by no means heard him snigger that method earlier than. She additionally doesn’t know why his ex would make that up.

Shekinah tells Sarper that he has a sample. She says that he informed her he beloved her three days after assembly her. He additionally made her consider that he wasn’t seeing different individuals. Nonetheless, throughout her second journey to Turkey, he informed her that their relationship was actual now and that he was going to be trustworthy to her transferring ahead.

Shekinah Has Doubts and Fears about Sarper

Sarper Guven admits that the previous him was careless. Nonetheless, he feels he has modified as an individual. The TLC star is now a “lovey-dovey fluffy fluffy bun bun.” He’s a “critical relationship” kind of man. He feels digging up his previous will solely hurt his relationship with Shekinah. It’ll trigger extra belief points.

So Shekinah simply wasted her time speaking to the opposite lady when she is selecting to consider Sarper #90DayFiance #90dayfiancethotherway pic.twitter.com/wgSRLarK1N — Filmy (@grooveyyy) August 6, 2024

The 90 Day Fiance: The Different Means castmate desires to consider every part Sarper tells her. Nonetheless, Shekinah is feeling doubts and is afraid. She wonders if she has been opening herself as much as the mistaken individual. She admits that if he can’t come clean with his errors, then he doesn’t have the character that she wants in a person, and she will’t be with him.

90 Day Fiance: The Different Means Celeb Making Huge Mistake?

Shekinah Garner understands that Sarper Guven has modified his life for her. Nonetheless, she additionally is aware of that there’s the likelihood that he may fall again into his previous methods. He was a nasty boy for thus a few years she finds it arduous to consider he may change in a single day.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Different Means celeb regrets how he made girls really feel. Nonetheless, Sarper didn’t do something deliberately. He tells her she might be positive he didn’t play with anybody.

Shekinah chooses to consider Sarper as a result of she doesn’t have any proof in any other case. She feels it’s his phrases towards his ex-girlfriend’s. She is aware of that she trusts him blindly. Nonetheless, she thinks it appears like she is “giving him so many passes.” However she has a “intestine feeling that he generally is a good man.” But, she hopes that she will not be making an enormous mistake.

