90 Day Fiance: Sarper Opens up about Mental Disorder

Sarper Guven opens up about his psychological dysfunction on 90 Day Fiance: The Different Manner. There’s a motive behind his pocket book of mattress buddies.

90 Day Fiance: Sarper Guven Retains Monitor of Mattress Buddies

Sarper Guven was a self-proclaimed dangerous boy earlier than he met Shekinah Garner. He was open together with her about what number of ladies he had been intimate with. She discovered it stunning to be taught that he had been with over 2,500 ladies.

Nevertheless, the 90 Day Fiance: The Different Manner solid member was hiding a secret from her. He was trustworthy in regards to the quantity. But, he didn’t inform her how he knew it. Through the reunion particular, he revealed that he saved a report of all the ladies he was intimate with in a pocket book. He even rated them.

Sarper defined that he likes to depend. He’s a numbers man. Nevertheless, Shekinah thought the guide of his hookups was disgusting. However now he’s explaining why he likes to depend.

Sarper Likes to Rely

Sarper can’t wait to be reunited with Shekinah in Turkey. That is the longest they’ve been away from one another, and that makes him anxious. He explains that when he feels anxious or depressed, he counts every little thing. The TLC star counts the rice grains he eats as a result of he eats rice and rooster every day. He even counts all of the automobiles and folks that cross by his window.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Different Manner castmate thinks he’s “not regular.” He explains that he doesn’t know if he finds counting mediating or if he has obsessive-compulsive dysfunction. However he says he has been this manner since his childhood.

Sarper has OCD. If he’s counting rice and it will get worse with anxiousness? OCD my man #90DayFianceTheOtherWay #90DayFiance — Angela✌️☮️ (@Angerlaa) July 2, 2024

OCD is a psychological and behavioral dysfunction the place an individual has intrusive ideas and feels the necessity to carry out particular duties repeatedly to alleviate the misery the obsession is inflicting.

Sarper reveals that when he and his household went out by automotive, he at all times counted what number of automobiles handed them. From there, he began counting the ladies he had been with. He admits that probably the most he has been with in a day is 4 and a half. He counts the final one as half as a result of he didn’t get the job completed.

90 Day Fiance: The Different Manner Celeb Feels Like an Iceberg

Sarper Guven is counting down the times till he’s with Shekinah Garner once more. He is aware of she shall be there in 107 days, which can be 2,568 hours.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Different Manner castmate feels that most individuals solely see his muscular tissues. Nevertheless, he explains that he’s like an iceberg and that individuals solely see what’s above the water and never under. He reveals that if somebody is price seeing, he’ll present them what’s under the water.

Sarper feels that Shekinah is price displaying who he’s on the aspect. Nevertheless, there are specific issues she does that he doesn’t like. He will get mad when she continuously asks his whereabouts. So, will he have the ability to overlook that?

Cleaning soap Filth retains up with the highest 90 Day Fiance buzz.