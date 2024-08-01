90 Day Fiance: Sarper Guven Opens up about High School Heartbreak

Sarper Guven opens up about his highschool heartbreak on 90 Day Fiance: The Different Approach. How his first relationship ended and the recommendation given by his father formed the best way he noticed girls. However that each one modified when he met Shekinah Garner.

90 Day Fiance: Sarper Guven Talks Excessive Faculty Expertise

Sarper Guven might seem like a assured man. However that confidence wasn’t all the time there. The TLC celeb reveals that top college was a tough time for him. He explains he was a “chubby man.” He says he was “greater than 260 kilos.”

The 90 Day Fiance: The Different Approach solid member feels that he was “not a handsome man throughout highschool.” He admits to being “ashamed of it.” Nonetheless, he doesn’t wish to cover something from Shekinah Garner. So, he opens up about his highschool expertise with bullies.

Shekinah feels that Sarper was solely going via a part. She says it’s regular, and folks are likely to lose the “child fats.” She believes that he should have been “so cute.” However he doesn’t suppose it was child fats. He says it was “actual fats.”

Sarper Offers with Bullies

Sarper tells Shekinah that the opposite guys began bullying him. He explains that he would put on a black leather-based jacket, and the opposite children would name him a truck driver. He provides that he would button it up, and as a chubby man, it didn’t look good.

As soon as the 90 Day Fiance: The Different Approach castmate turned 15, he had his first girlfriend. He says that she was lovely. Nonetheless, that relationship didn’t final. He explains that in the future, he noticed her with one other boy. He reveals that they had been holding arms and kissing.

Sarper advised his father, and he advised him that he couldn’t belief any girl. He feels that have had an impression on him. The TLC star explains that he modified as an individual. He would even inform his cousin to not fall in love with any man as a result of it’s “such a dumb factor to do.”

90 Day Fiance: The Different Approach Celeb Cheated On

Sarper Guven had a tough time trusting girls after his highschool girlfriend cheated on him. Nonetheless, he tells Shekinah she is the one girl he has trusted.

Shekinah feels that the 90 Day Fiance: The Different Approach celeb being advised to not belief girls at a younger age formed how he noticed girls usually. Nonetheless, she doesn’t suppose it’s an excuse for his conduct. However it helps her perceive him higher.

Shekinah is glad Sarper opened as much as her. She reveals that a number of the girls from his previous are reaching out to her. The TLC star says they’re “actual those who had been actually damage.” She finds it alarming that he doesn’t notice that he has damage these girls. She is seeing sides of him that she has by no means seen earlier than, and it provides her a foul feeling.

