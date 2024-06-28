90 Day Fiance: Sarper Designing Shekinah’s New Nose Worries Friends

Sarper Guven designs Shekinah Garner‘s new nostril on 90 Day Fiance: The Different Manner. She tells her pals about getting a nostril job and who’s selecting her new nostril. However as an alternative of being glad for her, they fear he’s too controlling.

90 Day Fiance: Sarper Guven Controls Shekinah Garner’s Look

Shekinah Garner’s household disagrees together with her relationship with Sarper Guven. They really feel that she is letting him management her life. Nonetheless, she is sticking by his aspect regardless of what her household thinks, even when it means not speaking to her household. She already doesn’t converse to her sister as a result of she doesn’t like how he treats her.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Different Manner solid member doesn’t appear to thoughts him controlling features of her life. He already tells Shekinah how a lot she ought to weigh. He even tells her how she ought to costume and do her make-up. And now he’s making a everlasting change to her face.

Shekinah Let’s Sarper Choose New Nostril

Shekinah tells her pals that she is transferring to Turkey and getting a nostril job whereas she is there. She explains that it has been bothering her for a very long time. But, she isn’t the one who’s selecting what her new nostril goes to appear to be. She reveals that Sarper is the one who’s designing it.

They’re again and bringing the drama! Shekinah and Sarper return on the brand-new season of #90DayFiance: The Different Manner. Mark your calendars for the premiere on Monday, July 1 at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/Nh2YX67A69 — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) June 26, 2024

The 90 Day Fiance: The Different Manner castmate finds it humorous. Nonetheless, her pals aren’t laughing. Her buddy asks her what that dialog gave the impression of between them. She tells them that he mentioned, “Go away it to me. I’ll inform the physician what to do.” She provides that he feels he is aware of what her nostril ought to appear to be. And he or she is okay with that. She trusts him.

However Shekinah notices that her buddy appears to be like harassed. Her buddy tells her that it’s hectic. She is aware of that the TLC celeb is hundreds of miles away, residing with a “stripper who slept with 2,500 folks,” she will be able to’t sit there and act like it’s “no massive deal he’s going to manage the middle” of her face. So, she will be able to’t fake that it isn’t an enormous deal.

90 Day Fiance: The Different Manner Celeb Worries Mates

Shekinah Garner’s pals really feel she goes together with what Sarper Guven says as a result of she feels he’s the one she needs to spend the remainder of her life with. Additionally they assume that it makes it simpler. Her buddy believes that she thinks if she marries him it’s going to resolve all their points. Nonetheless, they know that the issues are nonetheless going to be there, and a chunk of paper isn’t going to vary something.

Nonetheless, the 90 Day Fiance: The Different Manner celeb’s pals assume it’s insane that she is going to let a person choose her nostril. Her buddy says that it’s “terrifying.”

Sarper feels he ought to design Shekinah’s new nostril since he’ll all the time be taking a look at it. However will her pals’ considerations make her second guess letting him choose her new nostril?

