90 Day Fiance: Sarper Against Shekinah’s Third Nose Job

Sarper Guven is in opposition to Shekinah Garner getting a 3rd nostril job on 90 Day Fiance: The Different Manner. He doesn’t like not being in management. However she isn’t going to let him cease her from getting the outcomes she needs.

90 Day Fiance: Sarper Guven & Shekinah Garner See Surgeon

Sarper Guven goes with Shekinah Garner to see the surgeon a day earlier than she is scheduled to have a rhinoplasty process. She is the one going below the knife. Nonetheless, she thinks he’s extra nervous than she is, so she feels she has to consolation him.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Different Manner solid member has at all times wished to get a nostril job since she was a teen. So, she received two. She received the primary one 17 years in the past, and the second was seven years in the past.

Nonetheless, Shekinah admits she wasn’t proud of the outcomes. Now, she is getting her third nostril job. She hopes that “the third time is the appeal.”

Sarper Tries to Persuade Shekinah to Cancel Surgical procedure

Sarper tells the physician that he’s extra nervous than Shekinah. So, he asks how lengthy the surgical procedure takes. The physician tells him three hours. And that doesn’t sit nicely with him.

Sarper steps into a health care provider function and helps design Shekinah’s nostril 👃 See if his imaginative and prescient can come to life, TONIGHT on #90DayFiance:The Different Manner at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/InCh4FU8nC — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) October 7, 2024

The 90 Day Fiance: The Different Manner castmate reveals that he tried his finest to persuade her to not get the surgical procedure. He informed he that she is “already lovely” and that she is “beginning to seem like a manufacturing facility manufacturing.” He feels that each lady is beginning to seem like one another.

Sarper admits that he doesn’t need Shekinah to seem like each different woman, however she needs to get the surgical procedure. So, he feels it’s out of his management. Nonetheless, he does discover a solution to achieve management over the surgical procedure.

90 Day Fiance: The Different Manner Celeb Picks Out New Nostril

Sarper Guven asks the physician if he might present him how he needs Shekinah Garner’s nostril to seem like. She explains that he has a imaginative and prescient of how he needs her nostril to look. He feels that if he’s the one who’s going to have to take a look at it day-after-day, he ought to have a say in the way it appears. He is aware of that he can’t cancel the surgical procedure. So, he at the least needs management of the end result.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Different Manner actuality star asks the physician if he might be within the working room. The physician tells Sarper he can’t as a result of he’ll trouble them. However he insists that he’ll keep out of the way in which and within the nook.

On the day of the surgical procedure, Shekinah is happy. She has wished to get this surgical procedure for a very long time. Nonetheless, as a substitute of making ready herself for the surgical procedure, she is specializing in calming Sarper down. She feels that the main focus ought to be on her and never his anxiousness. But, he doesn’t like that he received’t be answerable for how the surgical procedure goes.

