90 Day Fiance: Robert & Anny Having a Baby Boy or Girl?

Robert Springs and Anny Francisco Matos from 90 Day Fiance reveal if they’re having a child boy or a lady. They’re anticipating their third little one collectively after the devastating lack of their son. So, are they including a son or daughter to their rising household?

90 Day Fiance: Robert Springs & Anny Francisco Matos Develop Household

Robert Springs and Anny Francisco Matos had many individuals doubting their relationship. The 2 solely met in individual for a number of hours earlier than he popped the query. Nevertheless, they proved their doubter unsuitable after they tied the knot and have been married ever since. But, that they had lots of plans for his or her future collectively, and having children was one in all them.

The 90 Day Fiance couple welcomed their first little one collectively again in July 2020. That they had a child lady named Brenda Aaliyah. They have been completely satisfied to be bringing the latest addition house.

Nevertheless, it wasn’t Robert’s first little one. He has a number of youngsters from earlier relationships. But, it was Anny’s first little one. She had all the time wished to be a mom, so it was a dream come true for her. And the couple weren’t going to cease at having one little one collectively.

Robert & Anny Undergo Devastating Loss

Robert and Anny introduced lower than a yr later that they might be welcoming their second little one collectively. Nevertheless, this being pregnant was totally different for the pair. She handled lots of well being points. On prime of that, she was nonetheless caring for her firstborn child. She had lots of her arms. However she knew she may deal with it.

The 90 Day Fiance actuality stars finally had a child boy named Adriel. They have been completely satisfied to have a brand new addition to the household. Nevertheless, issues took a flip for the more severe when their son began to take care of well being points. Sadly, a number of months after giving start, their son handed away. It was a tough and heartbreaking time for the couple. However they knew they needed to keep sturdy for his or her household.

But, it seems like Robert and Anny aren’t finished having children. A few months in the past, the TLC couple revealed that they have been anticipating one other little one. They are going to be welcoming one other member to the household this November. Nevertheless, on the time, they didn’t know if the newborn was a boy or a lady.

90 Day Fiance Couple Having a Child Boy

Robert Springs and Anny Francisco Matos lately revealed the gender of their child. To search out out that they had a cake that had “coming November 2024” written on it. The TLC couple every took a glass and put it within the cake to disclose the gender. He was workforce lady, and he or she was workforce boy. Nevertheless, they came upon that child #3 was a boy.

The 90 Day Fiance solid member is “tremendous excited” to be having a boy. Anny didn’t assume that she would have one other little one once more. So, she and Robert have a number of months to organize for the newborn’s arrival.

