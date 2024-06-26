90 Day Fiance: Rob & Sophie’s Snack Fight Sparks Debate

Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra from 90 Day Fiance: Fortunately Ever After struggle about granola bars. Followers debate in regards to the couple’s argument.

90 Day Fiance: Sophie Sierra Leaves Rob Warne Once more

Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra’s marriage is as soon as once more on the rocks. The TLC couple had been seemingly again on good phrases after he apologized and purchased her a stuffed animal. Nevertheless, the arguments continued. So, she decides to pack her baggage and head again to her buddy’s home to consider what she needs to do together with her marriage.

Nevertheless, the 90 Day Fiance: Fortunately Ever After solid member doesn’t imagine that his spouse goes to weigh out all the professionals and cons of their relationship. He hopes she does. However he feels that she has spent a lot time away from him that he can’t imagine that now she has considered “soul-searching.”

Rob believes that Sophie goes to get pleasure from not being with him at their condominium after which get up and query whether or not she needs to go residence. He feels that he doesn’t need to be with somebody like that.

Rob & Sophie Struggle over Granola Bars

Rob tells Sophie’s mom, Claire, that her daughter has at all times been taken care of. Nevertheless, Claire disagrees. She reveals that her daughter would name her, asking her to ship her meals as a result of she was hungry. She additionally reveals that he acquired mad on the TLC celeb for consuming his granola bars.

Sophie and Rob are preventing about granola bars. Do I feel it was improper for Sophie to eat all of them? Sure. Do I do know that there are deeper points of their poisonous relationship? Sure.#90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/0xi7ObLcAO — Sonya ~🐳 ♊️ Reject GOP Undertaking 2025 – Vote Blue (@meSonyaB) June 24, 2024

The 90 Day Fiance: Fortunately Ever After castmate explains that he went “loopy” as a result of the granola bars are the one factor he grabs earlier than work. He doesn’t get up early sufficient to cook dinner himself breakfast. His spouse felt he was telling her what she might and couldn’t eat. However he was solely making an attempt to inform her he wished her to be thoughtful of him as a result of it was an “simple snack” earlier than he went to work.

Sophie doesn’t wish to struggle with Rob over granola bars. He explains that he instructed her to not eat them as a result of he takes them to work. However she feels that if she needs to eat a complete field of granola bars, she ought to have the ability to.

90 Day Fiance: Fortunately Ever After Followers Talk about Struggle

Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra arguing over a field of granola bars sparked a dialog with followers. One individual thinks that preventing over a snack is “absurd.” The fan asks if “{couples} actually argue about granola bars?” One other individual believes that the TLC couple are being “so immature.” An individual can be over them, “preventing like brother and sister.” The fan thinks they need to “develop up already.”

Nevertheless, some 90 Day Fiance: Fortunately Ever After followers perceive Rob and Sophie’s struggle over a snack. One individual explains that they realized early on of their marriage to not eat her husband’s sweet. The fan provides, “I get my very own sweet.” One other individual understands “the significance of getting a fast snack when you’ve gotten early mornings.”

Cleaning soap Grime is one of the best place to verify for 90 Day Fiance updates.