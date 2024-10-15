90 Day Fiance: Paola & Russ Mayfield Adopting

Paola Mayfield and Russ Mayfield from 90 Day Fiance are wanting into adoption. The TLC couple already has a son. However they plan to develop their household. However will they undertake from America or Colombia?

90 Day Fiance: Paola Mayfield & Russ Transfer to Oklahoma

Paola Mayfield left her dwelling in Colombia to begin a brand new life with Russ Mayfield in America. She wasn’t pleased residing in his hometown in Oklahoma, so she moved to Mami the primary probability she obtained. He was towards the transfer, however ultimately, he moved in together with her in Florida.

The 90 Day Fiance couple has one baby collectively, a son named Axel. They’ve been having fun with life as a household of three in Florida. They tried residing in an RV. However ultimately moved again into a house. Nonetheless, they just lately left and made a giant transfer to a well-recognized place.

Paola and Russ moved again to Oklahoma and are actually residing in Oklahoma Metropolis. There have been many the explanation why they moved again. Nonetheless, they’re grateful for shifting after every part that is happening with the hurricanes in Florida. They’re additionally praying for individuals who have been affected by the hurricanes.

Russ & Paola Mayfield Trying To Undertake

Paola and Russ’s transfer isn’t the one large change of their lives. They’re planning to undertake a baby. Nonetheless, they wished to be extra secure earlier than welcoming one other member to their household. Now that they’ve been in Oklahoma for just a few months, they’re taking a look at their adoption choices.

The 90 Day Fiance actuality star would like to have one other child. Nonetheless, she works quite a bit and depends on her physique for that—she is a wrestler. So, having a child isn’t one thing that she will put her physique by in the mean time, which is why they’re exploring an alternative choice.

Paola explains that she desires one other child. Nonetheless, she desires to undertake a baby first. She is going to take into consideration having a child when she takes a break from her profession. However earlier than she and Russ welcome one other particular person into their household, she desires to have a secure basis.

90 Day Fiance Couple Adopting from Colombia?

Paola Mayfield and Russ Mayfield are going to her dwelling nation, Colombia. Whereas there, they plan to go to adoption businesses to be taught extra about adopting a baby from the nation. They nonetheless haven’t determined the place to undertake the kid, so that they plan to maintain their choices open.

The 90 Day Fiance celeb admits that adoption is an extended course of. She and her husband wish to do it the fitting approach. So, they don’t know if the adoption will occur in America or one other nation like Colombia. Nonetheless, she does trace that they plan to undertake a bit lady. So, might Axel be getting a sister?

Paola is worked up to start the adoption course of. She admits she doesn’t know what to anticipate. However she is pleased that she and Russ are doing it.

