90 Day Fiance: Michael’s Long Visa Journey Ends

Michael Ilesanmi‘s years-long visa journey involves an finish on 90 Day Fiance: Fortunately Ever After. He lastly steps foot on American floor. However will the combating with Angela Deem cease?

90 Day Fiance: Michael Ilesanmi’s Visa Journey

Michael Ilesanmi and his spouse, Angela Deem, have been making an attempt for years to get him to America. When the 2 first met, they utilized for a fiance visa so he may go to America they usually may wed. Nevertheless, they have been denied the visa. The TLC couple then wed in Nigeria and utilized for a spousal visa.

Nevertheless, the 90 Day Fiance: Fortunately Ever After couple handled a backlog of functions and the worldwide pandemic. So, they needed to wait years earlier than getting an replace on the method or a visa interview.

Michael finally received his visa interview. Nevertheless, the embassy wanted to look additional into his case, so he didn’t know when he would get a solution. Whereas ready, he and Angela continued to struggle. She even threatened to tug the visa.

Angela Deem Threatens Michael to Pull Visa

Angela took Michael’s telephone and began to have a look at his messages. The TLC star came upon that he was the admin for a gaggle chat with Nigerian males speaking about American girls. She thought that her husband was utilizing her to get to America. She additionally discovered different regarding messages that made her second guess bringing him to her house nation.

Michael lastly will get to clarify and Angela says “you see how easy that was” 😳. When was he supposed to clarify?! Earlier than or after the drinks went flying and all her screeching #90dayfiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/bqEq1FCnYd — 𝕊𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕒𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕔𝕒𝕝𝕝𝕪 𝔽𝕦𝕟𝕟𝕪 🧡 (@_FunnyIntrovert) June 24, 2024

Nevertheless, the 90 Day Fiance: Fortunately Ever After castmate sat along with her husband and requested him to clarify the group chat and messages. He instructed her that he was depressed. So, he created a gaggle chat for individuals going by way of the identical visa course of. It was a manner for him to not really feel alone.

Angela understood the place Michael was coming from. So, she determined to not pull the visa. And to their shock, their visa journey got here to a cheerful ending.

90 Day Fiance: Fortunately Ever After Celeb Makes It to America

Angela Deem determined not to surrender on Michael Ilesanmi. Not lengthy after, the spousal visa was authorised. The TLC couple didn’t waste any time getting him to American soil.

The 90 Day Fiance: Fortunately Ever After forged member is so completely satisfied to be in America. He even places on a jacket with an eagle and an American flag on it. His spouse tells him that she must see him be patriotic as a result of he’s now a Nigerian-American. She thinks he seems nice within the jacket.

Michael is aware of he and Angela have been by way of quite a bit through the years. He appreciates his spouse for her “sturdy persistence.” He explains that she stated she was not going to go away him till he received his spousal visa. So, he was grateful that they solely needed to wait two weeks after the executive course of to get his visa authorised. It was faster than they thought.

