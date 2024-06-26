90 Day Fiance: Manuel Threatens Ashley about Leaving Her

Manuel Velas threatens to depart Ashley Michelle on 90 Day Fiance: Fortunately Ever After. If she gained’t assist him ship cash to his household, he’ll discover one other technique to make it occur.

90 Day Fiance: Ashley Michelle Questions Manuel Velas about Cash

Manuel Velas instructed Ashley Michelle that he’s chargeable for serving to his household financially in Ecuador. He isn’t in a position to work till he will get his inexperienced card. So, the cash has to come back from his spouse. She agrees to assist. However she feels that ever since he got here to America, he has been asking her for increasingly more cash.

The 90 Day Fiance: Fortunately Ever After solid member transferred $1,000 into her husband’s checking account. Not lengthy after, he requested for $300 extra. So, she requested him the place the cash went. He couldn’t give her a solution, which solely made her mad. As his spouse, she feels she ought to know the place her cash goes.

Nevertheless, Manuel doesn’t really feel it’s Ashley’s enterprise to know the place the cash goes. He doesn’t know why she will be able to’t perceive that if somebody wants assist, he’ll assist them. He explains that if the cash is for his household, she doesn’t have to ask quite a lot of questions to ensure they actually need it.

Manuel Retains Ashley within the Darkish

Manuel tells Ashley she is aware of he has a household, youngsters, and a mother. He explains that he has at all times tried to assist out his mom, whether or not she wants it or not. He isn’t going to ask his mom what she is spending the cash on.

Ashley ought to have booked Manuel a ticket the minute he gave her an ultimatum about sending cash to his household whereas criticizing her spending. He must be appearing right here as a result of whet?! #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/kmuRMA5hu2 — Expeditiously Nefarious (@SideyeSage7) June 24, 2024

Nevertheless, the 90 Day Fiance: Fortunately Ever After castmate feels that her at all times giving him cash makes their relationship really feel transactional. She doesn’t like that she gave him $1,000, after which he modified his financial institution password. However he explains that he modified his password as a result of she was taking cash from the account.

Ashley doesn’t discover it honest that she will not be instructed what is occurring with the cash she is offering. She needs to assist Manuel’s household, however she isn’t going to ship cash till she is aware of what it’s for.

90 Day Fiance: Fortunately Ever After Celeb Threatens to Depart America

Manuel Velas tells Ashley Michelle that if she isn’t going to assist him ship cash to his household, he’ll discover one other method. If he wants to return to Ecuador to assist his household, he’ll. He can’t work in America. So, he feels he may have no selection however to return to his house nation.

Ashley can’t consider what Manuel is saying to her. The 90 Day Fiance: Fortunately Ever After solid member is in shock that her husband is “actually threatening to depart” her as a result of she gained’t give him cash with out realizing who he’s giving it to. She doesn’t wish to discuss it anymore. So, she walks out and tells him she wants a minute. Will he ditch her — or will she collapse and provides him more cash?

