90 Day Fiance: Josh Lies About Ex-girlfriend’s Death

Josh from 90 Day Fiance: The Different Manner lies to Lily about his ex-girlfriend dying. He didn’t need to begin any drama. However he tells the reality when her daughter grills him in regards to the scenario.

90 Day Fiance: Josh Meets Lily’s Daughter

Josh lastly meets Lily’s daughter, Vivian, in individual. She is nervous as a result of he is aware of how shut the mother-daughter duo are. He additionally doesn’t know if his spouse has advised her daughter about all of the arguments they’ve been having.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Different Manner solid member is put within the sizzling seat by his new stepdaughter. She asks him whether it is his first time in China. He tells her, “Sure.” He additionally tells her that he’s glad he made the selection to maneuver there.

Vivian then asks Josh if he loves the nation or her mom. He replies, “I really like your mother, after all.” That’s the reason he desires to remain in China.

Lily’s Daughter Grills Josh About Ex-girlfriend

Vivian brings up a lady from Josh’s previous. She tells him she is aware of in regards to the lady he was courting from Vietnam. He explains that being long-distance along with her mom, she had doubts. So, he says that they might at all times have arguments and break up. He didn’t know if he would ever meet Lily in individual. Nevertheless, he wished companionship and began courting different girls.

Josh you are TRASH!! Telling your accomplice somebody DIED to keep away from getting caught up is INSANEEEEEE!!!! #90DayFiance #90DayTheOtherWay — Jack (@J_Rog18) October 15, 2024

But, Vivian tells the 90 Day Fiance: The Different Manner castmate that he lied to her mom and stated to her that the girl he was courting died. He explains that she was lifeless to him.

Josh then explains that he and Lily have been at all times arguing and breaking apart, so he dated one other lady. He posted an image on social media of himself and the girl he was courting. Once they received again collectively, she questioned him in regards to the image. He advised her it was a girl from his previous, and “she’s lifeless.” That’s why he posted the photograph.

90 Day Fiance: The Different Manner Celeb Lies to Keep away from Drama

Josh admits that he advised Lily the girl was now not alive so it wouldn’t trigger any drama between them. Nevertheless, he does remorse telling her a lie. He is aware of that it was unsuitable, however he wished to maneuver ahead from it in that second.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Different Manner celeb insists that he and Lily weren’t collectively throughout that point. He says that she was nonetheless courting “the opposite American man.” Nevertheless, she says that he posted the image earlier than. She explains that she had deleted him when she was courting one other man.

Josh doesn’t take accountability for what he did. As an alternative, he flips the script and tells Lily that what makes him mad is that she was nonetheless speaking to her American ex-boyfriend whereas they have been again collectively. She calls him a liar and explains that she ended the connection once they received again collectively. Will the TLC couple have the ability to transfer ahead from all of the lies and miscommunications?

