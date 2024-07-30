90 Day Fiance: Ingi Gives Corona a Frosty Welcome

Ingi offers Corona a frosty welcome on 90 Day Fiance: The Different Approach. She strikes to his residence nation. However he doesn’t appear too excited that she’s there. Is she shifting too quick for him?

90 Day Fiance: Corona Strikes to Iceland for Ingi

Corona met Ingi throughout an evening out in Iceland. And now she is leaving her life in America to be with him in his residence nation. When she arrives, she begins to comprehend that this isn’t only a place her boyfriend lives. The nation is now her residence.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Different Approach forged member admits that they nonetheless have lots to study one another. She is nervous as a result of she has been “tender parterning” him. She explains that there have been instances when she needs to “pop off” on him however doesn’t. So, she feels that he’s going to slowly discover out simply how “bizarre” she is.

Ingi exhibits up on the airport with flowers. He admits that it’s the first time he’s giving Corona flowers. He explains that displaying up with flowers comes from him watching quite a lot of motion pictures. It’s new to him. However he’s “excited for the journey.”

Corona Thinks Ingi’s Welcome is Lame

Corona sees Ingi on the airport. She offers him a hug and a kiss. Nonetheless, the welcome wasn’t what she anticipated. She explains that she thought there can be a “massive romantic gesture.” However she feels she acquired how she believes he would kiss his grandma. She says it was “Lame.”

It is like kissing your grandma 🙃 Corona thought her first kiss with Ingi in Iceland can be magical, however… not a lot. Tune in to #90DayFiance: The Different Approach, tonight at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/aKCLyFt6oY — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) July 29, 2024

The 90 Day Fiance: The Different Approach castmate is happy to be heading to their residence. She tells him she is wanting ahead to being along with her particular person. Nonetheless, he doesn’t appear to really feel the identical. He doesn’t say something however “Yeah” to her remark.

Corona admits that she doesn’t recognize Ingi’s vibe. The TLC star feels it’s a “little too blase for the love of your life who simply acquired off a airplane to derail her complete life for you.” She hopes that he’s nonetheless onboard along with her residing in Iceland. She thinks it’s a big deal.

90 Day Fiance: The Different Approach Couple Not Soulmates?

Corona has followers considering that shifting to Iceland for Ingi is a foul concept. One particular person feels that she “jumped the gun.” One other particular person thinks that “she’s considering marriage, whereas he’s considering enjoyable and trial relationship.” An individual thinks she ought to “pump the breaks.” One particular person even thinks that there’s “zero chemistry” between them.

Some 90 Day Fiance: The Different Approach viewers don’t suppose Ingi needed Corona to maneuver to Iceland. One particular person says he “didn’t wish to kiss” her when he noticed her on the airport. One other particular person feels he doesn’t need her to maneuver there and is “solely alongside for the journey.” An individual even believes he thought she was “solely a one-night stand.”

