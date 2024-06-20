9.4 million people tune in for Scotland v Switzerland on BBC One

Scotland v Switzerland drew in additional than half the nation’s TV viewers on Wednesday night, because the BBC introduced individuals collectively to look at BBC Sport’s protection of Scotland’s hard-fought draw in opposition to Switzerland, maintaining their Euro 2024 hopes alive.

Final night time the BBC had a 54% viewers share for protection of Scotland v Switzerland on BBC One, with a peak viewers of 9.4 million individuals. The match was additionally streamed 3.6 million occasions on BBC iPlayer and there was a mean viewers of 8.6 million.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport says: “We acquired to see the actual Scotland final night time of their efficiency in opposition to Switzerland, and audiences got here collectively as soon as once more in large numbers to observe one among our dwelling nations at Euro 2024. Our TV presentation group of David Moyes, Gabby Logan, Joe Hart and Rachel Corsie did a incredible job expertly analysing the sport, and it’s nice to see such a optimistic viewers response. Anticipation for Scotland’s closing group match in opposition to Hungary is excessive and audiences can observe the motion throughout BBC TV, iPlayer, Sounds and On-line.”

Followers can take pleasure in protection from proper throughout the match, from stay matches on TV and iPlayer, to TV highlights and digital clips on the BBC Sport web site and social media. For the subsequent dwelling nations video games, audiences can tune into England v Denmark on BBC One from 4pm on Thursday 20 June and Scotland v Hungary on BBC One from 7pm on 23 June with stay protection additionally obtainable on BBC iPlayer, BBC 5 Stay, BBC Sounds and On-line.

