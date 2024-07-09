9-1-1’s Hen Grills Tommy About Buck Romance in Season 7 Deleted Scene

Not each 9-1-1 scene makes the ultimate minimize — however Hen’s interrogation of Tommy over his romance with Buck was too good to maintain from followers eternally.

“Questioning what different conversations have been had whereas we have been on the LAFD Medal of Valor Ceremony?” ABC teased through Instagram on Sunday, July 7. “Then right here’s some bonus content material for you. #911onABC.”

Within the deleted scene from season 7, Henrietta “Hen” Wilson (Aisha Hinds) grills Tommy Kinard (Lou Ferrigno Jr.) about his budding romance with firefighter Evan “Buck” Buckley (Oliver Stark).

“The place are you going with this? Hen asks Tommy as he holds a bit of cake following the Medal of Valor ceremony on the 118. “To my desk, so I can eat it,” Tommy innocently replies.

Associated: Finest Firefighter TV Reveals: ‘Chicago Hearth,’ ‘Hearth Nation,’ Extra

In the case of firefighter TV reveals, there are a lot for followers to select from — together with Chicago Hearth, Hearth Nation and 9-1-1. Dick Wolf’s Chicago Hearth premiered in 2012 and gave life to the One Chicago universe with spinoffs Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med. “The problem all the time is that we replicate and we edify […]

Hen’s spouse, Karen Wilson (Tracie Thoms), tries to be extra direct, saying, “We imply, the place are you going with Buck?” Tommy as soon as performs dumb, replying, “Oh, he’s not having any cake. He’s in ketosis.”

Hen admits they’re speaking about Tommy’s “intentions” with Buck, who has labored along with her since season 1.

Tommy cheekily responds, “I’m carrying a medal” after being requested whether or not his intentions are “honorable” with the firefighter.

“We’re taking it very sluggish,” Tommy lastly confesses. “In actual fact, I’m letting him set the tempo, and I’m simply attempting to maintain up.” His face causes Hen to smirk, seemingly getting the reply she was wanting.

The scene was filmed as a part of season 7, episode 9, which aired in Could. Whereas it didn’t make it to air, followers already had a good suggestion of the place Tommy and Buck stood after their kiss just a few episodes prior.

Buck lastly explored his sexuality to its fullest throughout the April 4 episode titled “Buck, Bothered and Bewildered.” All through the episode, Buck butts heads with longtime BFF Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman) as a result of he’s spending a lot time with Tommy, who helped the 118 save Captain Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) and Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) from a sinking cruise ship.

Associated: 9-1-1’s Evan ‘Buck’ Buckley and Eddie Diaz’s Friendship Timeline

9-1-1’s Evan “Buck” Buckley and Eddie Diaz have been a beloved duo for the reason that present’s second season — with some followers even hoping their friendship will flip into one thing extra. Buck and Eddie, portrayed by Oliver Stark and Ryan Guzman, respectively, grew to become quick buddies after Eddie joined the 118 throughout season 2. When an enormous […]

Buck ultimately revealed that he was extra annoyed by the eye Tommy was giving Eddie as a result of he was interested in him.

“You left with Eddie, and hear, you don’t want to inform me how nice Eddie is, I’ve recognized that for the reason that first day I labored with him,” Buck advised Tommy on the finish of the episode “ In fact, you need to hang around with Eddie. … However attempting to get your consideration has been sort of exhausting.”

Thank You! You will have efficiently subscribed.

Buck and Tommy share a spontaneous kiss throughout the last moments and proceed to develop nearer because the season goes on. “I feel that’s sort of the story that we’re capable of begin to inform right here, is that Buck isn’t consciously conscious of the factor that he’s in search of or what’s missing in his life,” Stark solely advised Us Weekly in April. “And as he hopefully begins to find that it’s this cathartic, liberating feeling of simply having the ability to ease into it and breathe out this large sigh of aid ultimately.”

Through the season 7 finale, which aired in Could, Buck and Tommy are nonetheless relationship and have dinner collectively.

9-1-1 will return to ABC someday this fall.