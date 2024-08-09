9-1-1 Season 8: What to Know About Buck, Eddie and the 118

9-1-1 season 8 is on its means, and there’s about to be main drama across the 118.

After being canceled by Fox on the finish of its sixth season, 9-1-1 discovered a house on ABC for season 7. Though the Hollywood strikes gave method to a shortened episode order, the present thrived in its new dwelling and was picked up by the community for season 8 mere days after its a centesimal episode aired in Might.

The collection, which was created by Brad Falchuk and Ryan Murphy, follows the emergency responders of the LAPD and Los Angeles Fireplace Division station 118 as they try to deal with a myriad of ups and downs in each their private {and professional} lives.

Season 7 actually had its justifiable share of excessive factors. Evan “Buck” Buckley (Oliver Stark) got here out as bisexual, and his sister, Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt), tied the knot with longtime love Chimney (Kenneth Choi).

For different characters, nonetheless, season 7 was crammed with troubled waters. Hen (Aisha Hinds) and Karen’s (Tracie Thoms) foster license was revoked, whereas Bobby (Peter Krause) and Athena (Angela Bassett) misplaced their home in a fireplace.

Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman), in the meantime, mentioned a heartbreaking goodbye to his son, Christopher (Gavin McHugh), after he was caught having a secret affair with a girl who seemed identical to his late spouse, Shannon (Devin Kelley).

“I wish to have some decision. I wish to present that Eddie might be a great individual, however that doesn’t provide nice TV,” Guzman solely instructed Us Weekly in June about his season 8 hopes for Eddie. “So I wish to present some relatability in Eddie. I see extra instances than not when any individual’s coping with one thing that tough, they return to our consolation zone. And [Eddie’s] consolation zone isn’t expressing his emotions, it’s holding nearer to the ebook, doing his job as greatest as he probably can, nearly turning into that soldier-like particular person and simply conducting no matter’s in entrance of him.”

“We additionally know that Eddie is a really emotional particular person,” he added. “There’s this anger that simply sort of comes from him, and we’ve seen it when he fights. So having that volatility and suppressing it, I believe that’s what I wanna see for the subsequent season.”

Guzman’s want for Eddie to fall again right into a “soldier-like” routine would possibly simply come true. Within the final moments of the season 7 finale, it was revealed that the 118 had been taken over by the strict — and homophobic and racist — Captain Vincent Gerrard (Brian Thompson), who ran the station earlier than Bobby arrived in L.A.

Maintain scrolling for every thing to learn about season 8 of the ABC procedural:

When Does ‘9-1-1’ Season 8 Premiere?

The present was renewed days after the a centesimal episode aired in April 2024. Season 8 is ready to premiere on ABC Thursday, September 26, at 8 p.m. ET. It will likely be adopted by new collection Physician Odyssey at 9 p.m. and Gray’s Anatomy season 21 at 10 p.m.

How Many Episodes Will ‘9-1-1’ Season 8 Have?

Though season 7 was shortened to 10 episodes because of the Hollywood strikes, season 8 will include a whopping 18 episodes.

The place Can You Watch ‘9-1-1’ Season 8?

Episodes air on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET and can be found to stream on Hulu the subsequent day.

Who Is within the ‘9-1-1’ Season 8 Solid?

As of proper now, the prevailing 9-1-1 forged members look like on board for season 8, together with Bassett as Athena Grant, Krause as Bobby Nash, Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley, Guzman as Edide Diaz, Choi as Chimney Han, Hinds as Henrietta “Hen” Wilson and Hewitt as Maddie Buckley.

Whereas Eddie’s son, Christopher (McHugh), is anticipated to return, Guzman instructed TVLine in June that followers shouldn’t anticipate to see the duo on display collectively straight away after the season 7 finale noticed Christopher transferring to Texas together with his grandparents.

“I do know for certain that within the first episode [of season 8], we doubtless gained’t see Eddie and Christopher collectively,” Guzman instructed the outlet. “My hope is that Eddie has a great portion of time with out Christopher, which might enable him the chance to search out new construction, possibly rework who he’s somewhat bit and discover new textures of life for him.”

What Is ‘9-1-1’ Season 8 About?

Whereas a lot of season 8’s plot is being stored underneath wraps, a teaser posted through ABC and 9-1-1’s official social media accounts in July featured the present’s emblem towards a black backdrop with a swarm of bees buzzing round it.

“What’s all that buzz about?” learn the Instagram caption. “A brand new season of #911onABC premieres September 26 at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu.”

No different particulars got, however the collection has a historical past of introducing a significant catastrophic occasion initially of each season.

There’s additionally the query of the 118’s future after it was revealed within the season 7 finale that Captain Vincent Gerrard (Thompson) had returned to take over after Bobby briefly give up. Krause instructed TVLine in June that he’s excited to see what sort of stress that brings.

“I like them butting up towards one another,” he defined. “I might see Gerrard having an actual grudge towards Bobby for getting all this optimistic consideration after he took over Gerrard’s firehouse, and now he desires it again.”

Bobby and Athena are additionally homeless after their home was destroyed in a fireplace. Krause mentioned he and showrunner Tim Minear have theorized about what might come subsequent for the couple, which included them residing in “an condo or resort and being confined collectively once more.”

“Their relationship is deeper and stronger now, and I believe we will stand up to some comedy,” he mentioned. “I had additionally pitched to [Tim] that possibly they go on an RV journey collectively as a second probability at a honeymoon. So I don’t know if that’ll ever occur or not, however I imply, it’s an RV journey. What might go mistaken?”