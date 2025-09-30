89-Year-Old Skyrim Grandma Shirley Curry Announces The Elder Scrolls Video Retirement

Shirley Curry, known to fans as Skyrim Grandma, has announced her retirement from uploading The Elder Scrolls videos ahead of her upcoming 90th birthday.

In a YouTube video published today entitled “My Goodbye to Skyrim,” Curry said that her time trying to find more The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim content for her followers was finally over, after a decade of uploads.

“This has come to this because I’ll soon be 90 years old,” Curry explained. “Every time I come up with a new idea for how to play a story in Skyrim… I may make one or two or three with a new character and then I’m bored again. So that’s why I’m going to stop uploading anything to do with Skyrim.

“I’m tired, I’m not having any fun with it anymore, probably because of all the little kids on there,” Curry continued, saying that she was no longer “getting any feedback” from her viewers in the same way that she used to. “All I get is ‘Hi Grandma, I love you Grandma’ — that isn’t what I’m spending my time making and uploading videos for.”

Curry has announced her retirement before, only to eventually return — such as earlier this year, when she began playing The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered — but this time the Elder Scrolls legend suggested she really was now done.

In her video today, Curry repeatedly told anyone still wanting Skyrim content from her to download the fan-made mod which adds her as an in-game follower (it’s available from Nexus Mods). Alternatively, Curry said she had a bible study YouTube channel she would continue to post videos to, and encouraged any fans who were interested to follow her there.

Curry made no mention of waiting for her planned appearance in The Elder Scrolls 6, whenever that finally arrives. Bethesda has previously said it will add Curry to its upcoming project in some capacity, though there’s no sign of the game materialising any time soon, despite its teaser trailer being released more than seven years ago.

“The regulars that have been with me a long time – because I’ve been playing Skyrim and uploading it for about 15 years – those I will still appreciate hearing from,” Curry said. You usually have my email and I will be leaving a vlog once in a while when I have something to talk to you guys about.” In the description box for the video, Curry has also left her postal address, in case anyone wanted to get in touch via physical mail.

“I think that’s about all I have to say,” Curry concluded. “I hope my older viewers will stay with me and keep talking with me as you have been.”

