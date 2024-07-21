89-year-old comedian recovering after she was randomly punched on New York street

NEW YORK (AP) — An 89-year-old comic is recovering after being randomly punched and knocked to the bottom whereas ready to cross a road in New York earlier this month.

D’yan Forest stated she had simply stopped at a espresso store and was heading to a swimming pool when somebody got here as much as her from behind and hit her within the eye. She lay on the bottom in shock as police and paramedics got here to her help.

“I believed I had misplaced use of the attention as a result of I couldn’t see something.” Forest stated. Her eyesight returned over the subsequent 4 hours whereas she underwent assessments at a hospital.

Police on Saturday stated the feminine suspect within the July 10 incident had a medium complexion and cornrow braids and was final seen sporting a tank prime and shorts with a Jurassic Park brand.

Forest stated she has lived in Greenwich Village since 1966 and had by no means had the rest dangerous occur to her other than watching the 9/11 assaults from her roof.

“I stroll across the village now and I don’t go close to anyone. I don’t need to be close to anyone,” she stated.

Forest holds the Guinness World Document for being the oldest working feminine comic. She stated her first thought after falling to the bottom was whether or not she can be presentable for her July 29 nightclub present.

However she stated her eye is therapeutic.

“My eye was completely crimson and horrible. However now not less than I can go on stage with out a black eye,” Forest stated.