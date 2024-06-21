8 Nordstrom Summer Deals That Look Too Chic to Be Under $100

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We obtain compensation once you click on on a hyperlink and make a purchase order. Study extra!

Wanting on the Nordstrom sale part this week, I felt like I used to be being pranked. I needed to do a double take as a result of it virtually appears like an accident that they put such nice trend finds on sale for such steep offers. However alas, it’s no accident. Nordstrom actually put a few of their chicest summer time trend gadgets on sale — and also you’d by no means consider that they’re beneath $100.

Although you may typically snag a goodie, typically my frustration with Nordstrom’s trend sale part is that lots of their sale gadgets are offered out in my measurement or desired shade. However to my shock and real delight, that didn’t occur this time round. Scrolling by way of their trend sale part felt like scrolling by way of a Beyoncé album, it was simply hit after hit after hit. This for me, meant that I used to be including to cart, including to cart and including to cart.

I discovered a poplin midi sundress that’s so fairly I don’t know why it’s 50% off, however will probably be taking full benefit of the low cost anyway. I additionally ran throughout a pair of on a regular basis linen summer time pants that I will probably be snagging now whereas they’re 25% off since I’ve been looking for a pair identical to it for weeks now. Past that, I discovered a couple of different offers on must-have cute clothes, summer time sandals and stylish tops — all of that are in some way beneath $100.

These 8 stylish offers I rounded up under had been virtually too good I wished to gatekeep them. However as a result of I’m a woman’s lady, I’m telling the entire world. My suggestion is to get them whereas they’re nonetheless your measurement in shade, as a result of I do know they may inevitably promote out quickly — as they all the time do on the retailer.

1. Take As much as 60% Off Free Individuals

Our Absolute Favourite: The proper summer time prime, this shoulder-tie bodysuit from Free Individuals would pair up each denims or a skirt and is now as much as 40% off!

2. Take As much as 50% Off Chelsea28

Our Absolute Favourite: In case you get one new trend merchandise this summer time, make it this corset bodice costume that may be worn to work, out for completely happy hour and up to now night time!

3. Take As much as 60% Off Dolce Vita

Our Absolute Favourite: Good for pairing with all the pieces from summer time clothes to linen pants, these Dolce Vita raffia slide sandals have breezy summer time vibes!

4. Take As much as 30% Off Ettika

Our Absolute Favourite: In case you’re like me, you’ll by no means not take a possibility to get a brand new gold chain necklace like this one from Ettika — particularly whereas it’s on sale!

5. Take As much as 50% Off Charles Henry

Our Absolute Favourite: Personally, I’ll be shopping for this scalloped poplin midi sundress in order that I’m the perfect dressed at each summer time barbecue!

6. Take As much as 60% Caslon

Our Absolute Favourite: Linen pants like this pair are all the time a good suggestion for summer time, however particularly whereas they’re a serious development within the trend world proper now!

7. Take As much as 60% Off Sam Edelman

Our Absolute Favourite: I’m nonetheless not over the outdated cash aesthetic but, which is why I’m shopping for these stylish Sam Edelman slingback flats whereas they’re nonetheless on sale!

8. Take As much as 61% Off Good American

Our Absolute Favourite: Bringing extra of a summer-y vibe, I’m getting these gentle washed, bootcut denims from Good American after I can nonetheless get them at 45% off!

