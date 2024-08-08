‘77 Sunset Strip,’ ‘Wilderness Family’ Actor Was 82

Robert Logan, who succeeded Edd “Kookie” Byrnes because the valet parking attendant on the famed ABC detective present 77 Sundown Strip and starred because the dad in a collection of return-to-nature journey motion pictures, has died. He was 82.

Logan died Might 6 of pure causes in Estero, Florida, his son, Anthony Logan, instructed The Hollywood Reporter. His household selected to attend till this week to announce his dying.

After Gerald Lloyd Kookson III was promoted from parking attendant at Dino’s Lodge — a nightclub owned by Dean Martin — to accomplice and personal investigator on the detective company subsequent door, the Brooklyn-born Logan joined Warner Bros. Tv’s 77 Sundown Strip to play his substitute, one other hipster named J.R. Hale.

On the swanky collection that starred Efrem Zimbalist Jr. and Roger Smith because the crime solvers Stu Bailey and Jeff Spencer, respectively, Logan portrayed Hale on 50 episodes of the present’s fourth and fifth seasons, via June 1963.

In The Adventures of the Wilderness Household (1975), Logan starred as Skip Robinson, a development employee in Los Angeles who strikes together with his spouse (Susan Damante) and two younger youngsters to a cabin they constructed within the Rocky Mountains to flee the grime and crime of metropolis life.

Whereas the unbiased movie did effectively on the field workplace and spawned two sequels, The Additional Adventures of the Wilderness Household (1978) and Mountain Household Robinson (1979), Logan additionally was starring as one other dad in two different return-to-nature household movies — Throughout the Nice Divide (1976) and The Sea Gypsies (1978).

The poster for 1975’s ‘The Adventures of the Wilderness Household.’ Courtesy Everett Assortment

The oldest of eight siblings, Robert Francis Logan was born in Brooklyn on Might 29, 1941. His father, Frank, was a banker and his mom, Catherine, a homemaker. He and his household moved to Los Angeles, and he attended Junipero Serra Excessive Faculty.

Logan accepted a baseball scholarship to the College of Arizona, however a training change there led him to Los Angeles Metropolis School as an alternative. At a restaurant late one evening, he caught the attention of a expertise scout from Warner Bros. and signed a contract.

In 1961, he appeared on the studio’s reveals Maverick, Surfside 6 and 77 Sundown Strip — not as Hale at first — and within the Diane McBain-starring movie drama Claudelle Inglish.

After 77 Sundown Strip was canceled, Logan confirmed up on episodes of Dr. Kildare and Mr. Novak; reunited with Byrnes for the musical comedy Seashore Ball (1965); portrayed Jericho Jones alongside Fess Parker on NBC’s Daniel Boone in 1965-66; and joined the crew on the racing yacht Ticonderoga for its record-setting trans-Pacific run to Tahiti in 1964.

He labored in John Guillermin’s World Conflict II epic The Bridge at Remagen (1969), shot in Czechoslovakia, then remained for a number of years in Europe earlier than returning to the States for The Adventures of the Wilderness Household.

He starred as a undercover agent in Loss of life Ray 2000, a pilot for the 1979-80 NBC collection A Man Referred to as Sloane, however Robert Conrad took over when it was picked up.

Logan’s résumé additionally included the movies Kelly (1981), which he additionally wrote, and A Night time in Heaven (1986) and episodes of Riptide and 1st & Ten. He retired from performing within the late Nineteen Eighties and filmed documentaries.

Along with his son, survivors embody his spouse of 39 years, Alina; his daughter, Courtney; his daughter-in-law, Hayley; his granddaughters, Elsa, Ingrid and Alma; and his siblings, Logan, Theresa, Janet and Timothy.

Donations in his reminiscence could be made to the Notre Dame Membership of Miami.