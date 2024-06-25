75-year-old John Force alert after 300 mph crash at drag racing event

DINWIDDIE, Va. (AP) — NHRA nice John Drive was alert and speaking to security staff instantly after a fiery, 300-mph crash Sunday within the Virginia Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park.

John Drive Racing mentioned the 75-year-old Drive was examined on the monitor by the NHRA Medical Workforce earlier than being transported by medical helicopter to a facility for additional analysis.

Throughout the first spherical of Humorous Automobile eliminations, the engine exploded in Drive’s automotive on the end line, with the automobile going throughout the centerline and putting the left concrete guard wall, then careening again throughout into the correct wall.

Three weeks in the past in New Hampshire, Drive raced to his document 157th NHRA victory and second of the season. In 2007 at age 58, Drive was critically injured in a racing crash in Ennis, Texas.

“We’re maintaining our pal John Drive in our thought and prayers. He’s one powerful cookie,” Tony Stewart, the previous NASCAR star who now races in NHRA’s Prime Gasoline class, mentioned on social media.

On Sunday, lengthy after Drive’s accident, teammate Austin Prock received the Humorous Automobile division, topping Bob Tasca III within the remaining spherical.

“(The trophy) goes straight to the hospital to John Drive,” Prock mentioned from the winners’ circle.

“It’s simply powerful to see any individual undergo that, particularly when it’s any individual you actually care about, however I do know he’ll be again. We’re race automotive drivers and we now have to flip the change. I do know John wished us to be out right here, going rounds and I’m glad we did our job.”

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Copyright 2024 The Related Press. All rights reserved.