73K Fake Tickets Worth $49M On Sale For 5 DC Venues In Last 6 Months

(HYPEBOT) – 5 Washington DC space venues had been hit with 73,000 speculative tickets value $49 million on sale through the first half of 2024, in response to the Repair The Tix coalition.

Speculative or faux ticket gross sales are the fraudulent follow of ticket brokers and scalpers itemizing tickets on the market that they don’t possess. Typically, the tickets are for exhibits that aren’t but on sale.

The 73,000 embody tickets listed on StubHub as lately as final month after the corporate informed Reuters in April that it “doesn’t enable the sale of speculative tickets.”

The 5 venues – 9:30 Membership, The Anthem, Lincoln Theatre, The Atlantis, and the Merriweather Publish Pavillion are owned or managed by unbiased promoter IMP.

Repair The Tix Day Of Motion Was Tuesday, July 9

The research’s launch comes as The Repair The Tix coalition’s Day of Motion on Tuesday, July ninth, which is able to mobilize artists and followers to push Congress to lastly cross complete ticketing reform.

Repair The Tix coalition members embody NIVA, NITO, the RIAA, UMG, Bandsintown, Eventbrite, CashOrTrade, A2IM, and two dozen different business gamers. Greater than 250 main artists help Repair The Tix, together with Billie Eilish, Finneas, Dave Matthews, Cyndi Lauper, Lorde, Sia, Practice, Fall Out Boy, and Inexperienced Day.

“The time is now to finish faux tickets, value gouging, and misleading advertising and marketing ways,” stated the Repair the Tix Coalition. “There may be immense energy within the collective voice of 1000’s of followers. Collectively, we will name on Congress to make complete ticketing reform must-pass laws in 2024 to revive belief within the ticketing ecosystem, defend the rights of followers, artists, and venues, and guarantee a extra vibrant and sustainable future for stay occasions.”

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Company, and a Berklee Faculty Of Music professor.