7-Eleven Free Slurpee Day 2024 is July 11

It’s not an official vacation, however 7-Eleven’s beloved Slurpee Day certain is a well-liked one.

The corporate introduced it’s as soon as once more celebrating its birthday on July 11 by gifting away free small Slurpee drinks to clients who go to taking part 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes shops nationwide.

This 12 months, the 97-year-old chain is giving out extra than simply ice chilly treats. Followers can have fun large with three distinct offers that transcend closing time on Slurpee Day:

7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can get a coupon for an extra free small Slurpee by scanning their rewards data on Slurpee Day. The coupon should be redeemed earlier than July 31.

Clients can rating $1 offers on objects like pizza and 7-Choose gummy candies till July 23.

The comfort retailer is providing 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members the prospect to enter to win free snacks and drinks — together with Slurpees — for an entire 12 months by purchasing for taking part merchandise like 7-Choose objects, Massive Chunk Sizzling Canines, Massive Gulps and extra.

7-Eleven additionally teamed up with Kids’s Miracle Community Hospitals and certainly one of its Nationwide Champion youngsters to create a particular version Slurpee cup.

“Slurpee Day is greater than only a birthday celebration for 7-Eleven; it’s a beloved custom that brings communities collectively,” Marissa Jarratt, the corporate’s government vp and chief advertising and sustainability officer, mentioned in a press launch. “This 12 months, we’re thrilled to share at the present time with Kids’s Miracle Community Hospitals and make a constructive influence on youngsters’ well being and in our communities by way of our in-store fundraising efforts.”

7-Eleven has lately expanded its Slurpee choices to objects that may’t precisely be poured right into a cup. New limited-edition treats impressed by the frozen drinks embody the Drumstick Slurpee Blue Raspberry Vanilla Cone and the Hostess Twinkies with Cherry Slurpee flavored filling, each at the moment are accessible at shops nationwide whereas provides final.