6 maps show the worldwide locations of the Church’s 382 temples – Church News

Map shows locations of temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as of September 2025.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has 208 dedicated temples. Adding in houses of the Lord under construction or announced and in planning stages brings the number to 382.

In the six months since April 2025 general conference:

6 new temples have been dedicated.

6 additional dedications have been scheduled for new temples.

Map shows locations and statuses of temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the United States and Canada as of September 2025. | Church News graphic

Temples dedicated

Auckland New Zealand Temple, by Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, on Sunday, April 13.

Nairobi Kenya Temple, by Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, on Sunday, May 18.

Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple, by Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, on Sunday, May 25.

Syracuse Utah Temple, by President Russell M. Nelson on Sunday, June 8.

Antofagasta Chile Temple, by Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, on Sunday, June 15.

Farmington New Mexico Temple, by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, on Sunday, Aug. 17.

Map shows locations and statuses of temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Central America and South America as of September 2025. | Church News graphic

Map shows locations and statuses of temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Asia and the Pacific as of September 2025. | Church News graphic

Dedications scheduled

Map shows locations and statuses of temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Africa as of September 2025. | Church News graphic