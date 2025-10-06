6 maps show the worldwide locations of the Church’s 382 temples – Church News

6 new temples have been dedicated in the 6 months since April 2025 general conference
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has 208 dedicated temples. Adding in houses of the Lord under construction or announced and in planning stages brings the number to 382.
In the six months since April 2025 general conference:
- 6 new temples have been dedicated.
- 6 additional dedications have been scheduled for new temples.
Temples dedicated
- Auckland New Zealand Temple, by Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, on Sunday, April 13.
- Nairobi Kenya Temple, by Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, on Sunday, May 18.
- Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple, by Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, on Sunday, May 25.
- Syracuse Utah Temple, by President Russell M. Nelson on Sunday, June 8.
- Antofagasta Chile Temple, by Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, on Sunday, June 15.
- Farmington New Mexico Temple, by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, on Sunday, Aug. 17.