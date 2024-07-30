5,000 rescued from flooding in North Korea, state media says

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Greater than 5,000 folks remoted by flooding in northwestern North Korea have been rescued by airlift and different evacuation work after heavy summer time rains prompted a river on the Chinese language border to swell, state media reported Monday.

The official Korean Central Information Company didn’t point out any deaths or how a lot harm the flooding on Saturday prompted.

Summer time floods in North Korea usually trigger critical harm to farmlands because of poor drainage, deforestation and dilapidated infrastructure.

About 10 navy helicopters and navy and authorities boats have been mobilized for the evacuation efforts in Sinuiju metropolis and Uiju city the place flooding had stranded residents. KCNA mentioned that about 4,200 folks have been rescued by airlifts.

KCNA credited chief Kim Jong Un with overseeing the rescue operation on Sunday, seemingly aiming to painting him as an ready chief dealing with a catastrophe and caring concerning the public’s well-being.

Throughout his weekend go to to the flooded area, KCNA quoted Kim calling the rescue works “miraculous” and ordering meals and different requirements to be supplied to the affected folks.

Kim scolded officers for failing to arrange for floods regardless of his orders to stop flood harm, KCNA mentioned, in a doable effort to shift blame whereas North Korea struggles with financial difficulties.

“They, seized with defeatism at fight with nature, don’t confidently end up within the catastrophe prevention work, solely anticipating probability from the sky,” Kim mentioned, based on KCNA.

Kim mentioned the North’s emergency response company and the Ministry of Public Safety didn’t know the precise populations of the flood-hit areas, so the variety of folks rescued was a lot bigger than anticipated.