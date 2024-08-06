50 Cent’s ‘Many Men’ Plays for Trump’s Entrance on Adin Ross Stream

Election season is in full swing with simply over three months (92 days, however who’s counting?) till Election Day. Donald Trump appeared on web persona Adin Ross’ Kick stream on Monday (Aug. 5), the place he entered the constructing to 50 Cent’s “Many Males” as his soundtrack of selection.

The Get Wealthy or Die Tryin’ anthem has grow to be a rallying cry of kinds for Trump within the wake of final month’s assassination try. Trump steps into the venue to the menacing observe co-produced by Eminem, and greets the supporters in attendance — most of whom are rocking purple Make America Nice Once more caps and holding pro-Donald Trump indicators.

In fact, 50 references himself being shot on “Many Males” and the G-Unit boss himself leaned into all of the viral memes, which resulted in a lift to the 2003 album on the charts.

“How is that this actual life?” a fan requested on X.

Within the streaming week following the assassination try on Trump in Pennsylvania (July 12-July 18), “Many Males” registered 6.4 million official U.S. streams within the monitoring week, which is 224% increased than the two million complete streams within the prior body.

Throughout the stream, Ross had Trump touch upon numerous political leaders and pop-culture figures together with Ye (previously Kanye West) and Younger Thug.

“He’s a really sophisticated,” Trump mentioned of West. “Let’s say sophisticated as a result of he’s. He’s a very nice man, however he can get some individuals into hassle. And he can get another individuals. He’s acquired a superb coronary heart — he does, he does, however he’s sophisticated.”

Trump and West have loads of historical past relationship again to DT sending nicely needs to Ye and Kim Kardashian when the couple tied the knot in 2014. West mentioned he would’ve voted for Trump in 2016, and paid 45 a go to on the White Home in October 2018. The Commencement rapper rocked a MAGA hat on Saturday Evening Dwell in 2018, after which went on to face-off with Trump and Joe Biden in a failed 2020 presidential election bid.

The twice-impeached former president even gave his ideas on Younger Thug’s much-delayed YSL RICO trial and known as for the incarcerated rapper to be “handled pretty” by the Georgia authorized system. “I hear Younger Thug — I heard the identify, I heard it from different individuals the place they are saying he’s being handled unfairly. He’s gotta be handled pretty,” he demanded on Ross’ stream.

Thug — born Jeffery Williams — has been behind bars since Might 2022 and there’s no finish date in sight for the YSL trial. In accordance with NBC Information, it’s the longest trial to date in Georgia’s historical past.