5 Things to Know About Alex Sarr, the Wizards’ Top Draft Pick

{Photograph} by Roy Rochlin/Stringer.

Coming off a 15-67 season—fairly actually, the worst in franchise historical past—the Washington Wizards are in determined want of some hope. Enter Alexandre Sarr, the 7-foot French ahead chosen second total by the Wizards in Wednesday evening’s NBA Draft. Right here’s what it’s good to know concerning the 19-year-old prospect.

1. He Was Initially Projected to Go First

Whereas this 12 months’s draft didn’t have a LeBron James or Zion Williamson-level high prospect, many NBA information retailers—together with ESPN—projected Sarr would go to division rivals Atlanta with the primary total decide. That modified when Sarr refused to have a pre-draft exercise with the Hawks, who have already got starters penciled in at each frontcourt positions. Hopefully, Atlanta’s loss can be DC’s acquire.

2. He’s Bought a French Connection

Hailing from Bordeaux, Sarr is among the inflow of French gamers selecting to ply their commerce within the NBA lately; Atlanta would find yourself choosing a fellow Frenchman, Zaccharie Risacher, as did the San Antonio Spurs final 12 months with star middle Victor Wembanyama. That is additionally the second 12 months in a row the Wizards (Ouizards?) have drafted a French participant excessive, with Sarr’s new teammate, promising ahead Bilal Coulibaly, going seventh total in 2023.

3. He’s Performed All Over the World

Like many transplants to the DC space, Sarr has already racked up fairly the gathering of passport stamps. His French origins however, Sarr additionally educated with Spain’s Actual Madrid as an adolescent, and performed final season with the Perth Wildcats of Australia’s Nationwide Basketball League.

4. He Comes From a Hoops Household

Whereas undoubtedly probably the most notable, Sarr isn’t the primary member of his household to play basketball professionally—and even the primary to play within the NBA. His dad, Massar, performed in France after immigrating from Senegal; his older brother, Olivier, has spent the final three seasons on and off the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder, enjoying 46 video games for the Western Convention contender.

5. He’s Already the Favourite For Rookie Of the Yr

Not less than, should you belief the betting odds.