5 takeaways from Packers’ last-second victory over Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE – The Packers walked it off with a area aim Sunday for the second straight week, this time at EverBank Stadium in a 30-27 overcome the Jaguars.

Listed below are 5 takeaways from the dramatic win that acquired the Packers to 6-2.

Malik Willis did it once more.

Solely on this event, the Packers’ backup QB did not have a complete week to arrange. He changed Jordan Love early within the third quarter as a result of a groin harm Love had been making an attempt to battle via because the recreation’s first possession.

After cashing in on a Jaguars turnover simply 5 yards from paydirt for a 27-17 lead early within the fourth quarter, it seemed just like the Packers had been in good condition. Solely to have Jacksonville rating 10 straight factors (regardless of its high two receivers, Brian Thomas Jr. and Christian Kirk, leaving with accidents) and tie the sport on QB Trevor Lawrence’s 14-yard TD cross to tight finish Evan Engram with 1:48 left.

From there, it was as much as Willis, and on the second play of the following drive, he ran a play-action bootleg and located receiver Jayden Reed huge open down the sideline for 51 yards. The Packers had been all of a sudden in place to win.

“I am unable to say sufficient nice issues about Malik Willis,” Head Coach Matt LaFleur stated. “The second’s by no means too huge for him.”

The play was what the Packers name a “can,” or audible when the QB will get to the road of scrimmage and may swap to a secondary play name constructed into the primary.

“We had been in search of a sure look,” Willis stated, explaining the earlier play name was the identical, however the Jaguars weren’t within the protection the Packers wished. “We ran it once more, acquired the look we had been in search of, and I canned proper to it. It was good.”

From there, the Packers ran the clock down to 2 seconds, and new kicker Brandon McManus hit the game-winner from 24 yards out.