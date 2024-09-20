5 takeaways from New York Jets’ 24-3 win over New England Patriots

It was a foul evening to be Jacoby Brissett. The Patriots quarterback was operating round quite a bit and getting hit a lot.

The Jets determined to blitz much more than their first two video games and that helped. The defensive entrance ended up being rewarded.

These notching sacks for the Jets included Will McDonald IV (1.5), Quinnen Williams (1) and Micheal Clemons. (0.5), amongst others. In whole, Brissett was hit 15 whole instances as effectively.

In an added deal with, McDonald and Clemons did Jermaine Johnson’s sack celebration as he recovers from his Achilles damage. A pleasant contact.