5 possible coaching candidates for Texas A&M baseball following Jim Schlossnagle’s departure

OMAHA, Neb. — In one of many extra shocking head teaching adjustments in school baseball, Jim Schlossnagle has left Texas A&M for rival Texas lower than 24 hours faraway from an look within the Faculty World Sequence Finals.

With Schlossnagle’s departure, the Aggies will now make their second baseball teaching rent since 2021 and the primary rent beneath new athletic director Trev Alberts.

The Aggies are coming off the very best season in program historical past with a first-ever look within the CWS Finals and had quite a lot of momentum going with funding in stadium upgrades coming quickly and a stable group of returning affect gamers that had been anticipated again.

Now with Schlossnagle leaving, there’s no certainty that the identical core of gamers can be again in 2025 alongside whoever the brand new coach is.

The A&M head teaching gig remains to be going to be properly considered with quite a lot of assets and an athletic division that may possible make a large supply in terms of wage for his or her subsequent skipper.

Listed here are 5 doable coaches who might change Schlossnagle subsequent yr.

Nick Mingione

The 2024 SEC and NCBWA Coach of the 12 months helped get Kentucky to its first-ever Faculty World Sequence this previous season and has confirmed to be one of many fastest-rising coaches within the nation. The 45-year-old has been with the Wildcats for eight seasons and took them to a few Tremendous Regionals earlier than lastly making it to Omaha for the primary time after profitable the SEC East. Earlier than getting his first head teaching gig at Kentucky, Mingione was an assistant at Mississippi State from 2009-2016 the place the Bulldogs made 5 NCAA Tournaments and had been CWS runners-up as soon as in 2013.

Rob Vaughn

The 36-year-old remains to be pretty new on the scene of SEC baseball, simply ending his first season as Alabama’s head coach. However he introduced the Crimson Tide to the NCAA Match in his debut yr after a formidable six-year tenure at Maryland the place he took the Terrapins to the match twice and was a two-time Huge Ten Coach of the 12 months. Vaughn additionally has Texas roots, being from Corpus Christi.

Skip Johnson

The Denton native has had some standout campaigns for Oklahoma throughout his seven-year tenure with the Sooners. Johnson needed to proper the ship after some lackluster seasons beneath Pete Hughes and introduced Oklahoma to 4 NCAA Tournaments and the CWS runner-up spot in 2022. Johnson was additionally a longtime assistant at Texas from 2007-2016. At 57, he’s among the many older candidates that the Aggies would possibly need to take into account, however he nonetheless appears to have so much left in him and a stable monitor document with a 229-153 win-loss whole.

Dan Heefner

Whereas possibly not the splashiest rent, Heefner is the definition of a program man. The Aggies might need to lock down somebody long-term after having Schlossnagle go away after simply three years. Look no additional than Heefner who has helmed Dallas Baptist since 2008 — and was an assistant for 3 years earlier than that. What Heefner has achieved for the Patriots is wildly spectacular, taking the varsity of simply over 4,000 college students to the NCAA Match 13 occasions and Tremendous Regionals twice with a 652-326-1 total document. Beneath Heefner’s watch 52 gamers have been drafted out of DBU. The assets are minuscule compared to Texas A&M. It will be a giant step up for Heefner, however one which may very well be well worth the gamble.

Max Weiner

The Aggies are possible going to attempt to make a giant splash with their rent and may not need to go along with a 29-year-old nonetheless getting his toes moist in school baseball. However the Aggies’ pitching coach from this previous season utterly elevated the staff and was a giant purpose A&M made such a deep run within the postseason. A former collegiate pitcher, member of Forbes “30 Beneath 30″ for sports activities and ex-pitching coordinator for the Seattle Mariners, Weiner already has a formidable resumé. Weiner has been talked up so much prior to now few months and will get a head teaching job sooner fairly than later. It may be a stretch for A&M handy him the reins similar to that, however he’s additionally one of many brightest minds in school baseball proper now and may very well be a star within the close to future.