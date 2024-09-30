5 painful observations from the Illinois football loss to Penn State

Illinois soccer performed an enormous recreation in primetime however got here up a bit brief on the scoreboard.
It was good to have a giant primetime recreation as a ranked program. The Illini are beginning to turn into a group that’s talked about. We have now already overwhelmed a number of top-25 applications this season, however Penn State was an excessive amount of to deal with.
After buying and selling touchdowns on the primary two possessions of the sport, Illinois and Penn State went quiet after that. A 7-7 halftime rating shortly turned within the second half. Penn State managed to attain a landing early within the third quarter, and that proved an excessive amount of for the Orange and Blue.
Illinois could not discover the tip zone, or uprights for that matter, after the primary drive of the sport. The Illini would fall brief to the Nittany Lions, 21-7.
For a lot of the 2024 season, the Illinois soccer offensive line has been stable. We have now been capable of shield Luke Altmyer so he can stand within the pocket and ship strikes.
That didn’t occur in opposition to Penn State, although. The Nittany Lions have a significantly better protection than something Illinois has seen this season. After we go up in opposition to an excellent protection like Penn State delivered to the desk on Saturday night time, our offensive line folds.
Josh Kreutz had certainly one of his worst video games as a member of this system. He is an efficient heart and has a vibrant future, however he laid an egg in opposition to Penn State. The dangerous snap over Altmyer’s head was preceded by a number of missed blocks that led to Altmyer both getting sacked or scrambling.
Kreutz simply highlights the dangerous night time that the Illinois offensive line had in opposition to the Nittany Lions, however they weren’t the one ones who had bother blocking.
There have been a number of instances Illinois may have had massive performs out within the flat. All we wanted was a pleasant block from a large receiver. I particularly keep in mind a display that would have gone for lots of yards. Collin Dixon simply needed to land a block, however he did not make any significant influence on that play, and it was shut down shortly.
Blocking was one of many greatest points I had on Saturday night time. Illinois was within the recreation, and if we may have simply had some higher blocking, this might have been a win.