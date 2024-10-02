5 Jaw-Dropping Reasons Why MiMETV is the Best Internet Service Provider in Dhaka.

Creator

David Tory

Revealed

June 18, 2022

Phrase depend

3,066

It will get so annoying when it buffers.

Particularly whenever you’re watching a film, or taking part in video games with your pals on-line, the web suppliers close to you won’t reside as much as your expectations.

That’s since you won’t get a quick web service, the web packages won’t meet your need, and your loved ones members won’t take pleasure in watching sports activities collectively at their house web providers.

Honestly, the most effective ISP in Dhaka, or close to your own home is nothing however a delusion.

However change is a should. All of the laggings, buffers, and disconnections must go away.

For this reason MiME TV has arrived on the proper time with a strong resolution for the most effective broadband reference to an appropriate web package deal in your leisure, video games, and plenty of extra.

And there are 5 the explanation why MiMETV goes to be the following massive factor, being the most effective web service supplier in Dhaka.

Briefly, you received’t endure the buffer anymore.

However how?

We’ll present you 5 causes as to why MiMETVis the most effective web service supplier in Dhaka and remedy all of your web service issues.

Let’s dive in.

Who isMiME?

Earlier than leaping to causes, permit us to introduce ourselves to you a bit bit. MiME is an web service supplier serving all through the nation below DigiCon Telecommunication Ltd, an incredible concern of Confidence Group. Simply serving your web is just not the principle objective, as a result of we imagine in making a memorable, distinctive and customized web service expertise that you just anticipate a service supplier to ship, permits you to roam all over the world with the most effective ISP in your grasp.

#1 Redefining Broadband Web in Bangladesh

MiME masters in ruling over IPTV with unbreakable broadband web, prepared to serve all around the nation with the most effective web service value in your leisure. Our essential objective solves your essential downside first- a quick web with an uninterrupted bandwidth.

With that on the desk, MiME covers 8 Main divisions all around the nation which are-

Dhaka Chittagong Comilla Mymensingh Sylhet Khulna Barishal and Rangpur

We haven’t stopped there, as a result of having lined up 8 divisions in complete, we have now swept away all of the laggings with the brand new wave of high-speed web, in additional than 50+ main areas in every division. For instance, in Dhaka, you’re getting the most effective web suppliers close to Dhanmondi, Banani, Baridhara, Mirpur DOHS, Mohakhali DOHS, Uttara, New Market, Rajarbagh, Khilkhet, Uttara Mannequin City, and plenty of extra.

In case you’re seeking to see our web suppliers close to your location, you possibly can test MiME’s protection space on the map, simply inside 10 seconds.

Slowly ®ularly, MiME goes to cowl Bangladesh with the quickest broadband 360 providers in your gaming, leisure,and the whole lot you want. And that’s the first motive MiME goes to be the following massive factor.

#2 The Best Web Service You’ll Ever Get

Do you’re keen on gaming or Binge-watching Netflix?

Your expertise is about to get to a brand new dimension as a result of MiME has comeup with a 360 broadband resolution that fills your wants. Whether or not you’re a gamer, or simply watch TVseries or do heavywork on the web, MiME affords you the best broadband service you’ll ever get.

However how?

It’s as a result of we’re not reinventing the wheel, however moderately developing with broadband providers that may improve your way of life, your gaming expertise, and your leisure, particularly whenever you take pleasure in IPTV options with your pals &household.

However right here’s an incredible half.

We’re not simply serving your web connections; we’re serving you virtually the whole lot in a single go. Similar to we talked about earlier- it’s a 360 broadband resolution to fill your wants.

MiME affords you 3 main providers in a single go-

Web Connection Triple Play Kothon

We’re assuming you don’t know a lot in regards to the 2nd and the third one, however we are going to get you there anyway, so no worries. However these are the place the enjoyable elements are.

Let’s discuss in regards to the web first.

Web Connections- Have ItYour Approach

You would possibly want a strong web connection however to a distinct diploma. For instance, you would possibly want a high-speed web connection in your house or your workplace, or possibly you need one for your corporation. Web is important, that’s why we have now crafted web connection providers that match your funds & your expectation.

For web service, you get to decide on any strong web service amongst these:

Residential Enterprise Soho Company

Residential Web Service

Everyone knows what residential web providers are, generally we even name them ‘Wi-Fi supplier service’ proper?

However we normally by no means get appropriate packages that precisely match our wants. Come on, each home wants a WiFi supplier, however that’s both kind of.

Primarily based on market analysis and developing with methods altogether, we have now crafted 5 service packages in your quick web in your house web. In case you’re a gamer, a pupil with an affordable funds, and even need a service in your examine, these can help-

• MiME Saver

• MiME Financial system

• MiME Household

• MiME Gamer

• MiME Elite

Can’t discover out which one works finest as the proper web service package deal in your house? Let’s check out this comparability desk:

Options MiME Saver MiME Financial system MiME Household MiME Gamer MiME Elite

Bandwidth 20 Mbps 30 Mbps 50 Mbps 50 Mbps Your Approach

GGC Limitless Limitless Limitless Limitless Limitless

FB Limitless Limitless Limitless Limitless Limitless

IX Limitless Limitless Limitless Limitless Limitless

Help 24/7 Help 24/7 Help 24/7 Help 24/7 Help 24/7 Help

Actual IP Complimentary Actual IP

Pricing BDT 1000/ Month BDT 1350 / Month BDT 2000 / Month BDT 3000 / Month Customized

The Bandwidth is on top of things with no breakdown or lag, so that you don’t should endure the buffer anymore. Whilst a gamer, you possibly can have a complimentary Actual IP, freed from cost in your first set up, and the ping by no means falls.

Web Service for Enterprise

In case you’re operating a enterprise, regardless of massive or small, there’s no must ask in the event you want web connections. It’s as a result of the web is life to the enterprise, as respiratory is to the human physique. Principally, you possibly can have the package deal as bespoke, however in the event you want it, we are able to simply customise a package deal based mostly on your corporation wants.

What you’ll have within the service for your corporation:

To safeguard your mission-critical apps and information, MiME supplies enterprise-class safety administration. We now have superior strategies and dashboards onboard to constantly monitor your connections to ensure you get the best of the web. After we say limitless, we imply it from our hearts. Overlook the sorrow of peak hours, off-peak hours, information caps, and barring, as a result of we offer limitless utilization of your bandwidth, with out interruptions. With our unequalled end-to-end fiber optic connections, you possibly can depend on a constant high-speed Web connection for your corporation. Simple factor to do proper?

No one cares about web providers for enterprise, however MiME is just not within the enterprise of promoting services and products that go away no hint for buyer expertise.

We care about your corporation identical to you do.

A New Daybreak in Web Companies- Soho

[NEED MORE INFO ABOUT SOHO APP TO WRITE CONTENT]

Web Service for Corporates

In case you’re from a company group, massive or small, MiME has the proper instruments to maintain the enterprise up and operating with an unwavering quick web connection service. One of many causes MiME goals to be the most effective web service supplier in Bangladesh is simply as a result of we cowl broadband packages for each you and your company enterprise, so that you shine shiny with a quicker service.

What you’ll have within the service for your corporation:

MiME affords the most effective Enterprise options, backed by robust and reliable entry to safe community options. With a clean community, you possibly can enhance the efficiency of your organization. It is your one-stop-shop for all your on-line actions, and it is included in your enterprise subscription without cost. MiME has the facility that allows you to shortly and securely construct a wi-fi enterprise community utilizing a single broadband connection. You’ll be able to attain out to our professional tech assist workforce at any time of day. We’ll be there for you everytime you need a WOW expertise!

Do superb issues with your corporation with a strong community line from MiME, as a result of we just be sure you have fixed entry to high-speed web all day longbecause a quick web does a quick enterprise.

Play it proper with Triple Play

Nonetheless questioning why MiME is the following massive factor?

Easy, it’s as a result of we introduced the following massive factor to the doorstep.

Right here’s the larger motive why MiME is a thousand kilometers method forward of every other web service supplier in Bangladesh.

We wish to introduce Triple Play.

Now you possibly can play it proper with an all-in-one leisure system in your residence, house web, or household homes.

We now have mixed 3 Tremendous providers below one wing and made it simply out there so that you can seize anytime you need. We now have combined-

MiME Web MiME TV Kothon App

With these 3 providers onboard, you received’t should expertise your leisure with none problem. With these in your grasp, you’ll be getting-

• Sooner-than-Flash Pace

• Over 85+ Channels on MiMETV

• Excessive Definition High quality over all channels

• A number of Gadgets to manage

• Versatile Package deal Plans in your funds

• OTT Dialler in your consumer expertise

Swap to your favourite channels like Begin Sports activities 1, Sony Ten 1, gaanbangla.television, Channel 9, and plenty of extra with all of the action-packed featured reveals, with the most effective genres adopted by thrill, romance, and the whole lot else you like to binge-watch! Right here’s the pricing package deal so that you can see at a look:

Options Saver Plus Financial system Plus Household Plus Gamer Plus

Bandwidth 20 Mbps 30 Mbps 50 Mbps 50 Mbps

OTT Dialler Obtainable Obtainable Obtainable Obtainable

Channels 85+ 85+ 85+ 85+

Cell Entry Obtainable Obtainable Obtainable Obtainable

Help 24/7 Help 24/7 Help 24/7 Help 24/7 Help

Actual IP Complimentary Actual IP

Pricing BDT 1300/ Month BDT 1400 / Month BDT 2200 / Month BDT 3200 / Month

Expertise the TV, with out buffering with the solid-packed packages by MiME made solely in your comfort. Whilst a gamer, you received’t should endure the lag anymore and naturally with a free Actual IP for actual.

Kothin Web Service with Kothon App!

With Kothinin your hand, you’ll go away the traditional days of low-performing web with none distant management, particularly with out multimedia.

Gone are the times when it’s important to talk on a laptop computer or desktop as a result of as a MIME consumer, you should use your Kothin Web Service with Kothon App, a cellular OTT platform providing end-to-end cellular communication providers in your comfort like voice messages, video messaging, file sharing by way of cellular information or Wi-Fi web connection. It’s a free app, with App-to-App free audio foranyone on the planet.

However there’s extra.

The options in Kothon App are superb sufficient to deliver you a WOW issue along with your communication at house or anyplace else. With Kothon App, MiME affords you-

Name landlines & mobiles atEXTREMELY low name charges worldwide. 1 Second Pulse for native calling, so that you get to save lots of your steadiness. Free discuss to any IPTSP quantity, for actual. Simple subscription to superior packages, recharge from bKash, MiME pockets, and plenty of extra. Simple Steadiness switch to different Kothon accounts. Free App-to-App audio/video calling, on the spot messaging, media, and file sharing. No expiry date for the account steadiness.

All the things it’s essential to talk out of your cellphone, Kothon App by MiME provides you the whole lot from A to Z. We haven’t stopped there as a result of we made positive to maintain your steadiness in financial savings each time you name your family members all over the world.

#3 Reconnecting the WOW Expertise

The #3 motive why MiME is the most effective web service supplier in Dhaka is that we redefine broadband connections- with values that matter.

Issues that matter in your way of life, stuff you like to expertise. However you is perhaps questioning how addingmore options could make MiME the most effective web supplier, that’s the place our expertise journey is available in.

Let’s check out these-

We don’t simply serve broadband service, we create a digital ecosystem for you the place the whole lot you do in your life will get hassle-free, with none interruption We simplify extra of your each day communication with a hands-on cellular app service that includes affordable options to save lots of your name fee each time you name worldwide MiME has a devoted cellular app in your ecosystem to speak, message, and join freely along with your family members. With a 360 Broadband resolution, you get to uplift your leisure with 85+ TV channels, Tremendous-fast MiME Web, Kothon App, and equipment in your consolation. Increase your corporation to the following degree with MiME’s strong redundant community the place MiME guarantees you 99.9% uptime. The upper your add velocity, the upper the enjoyable! No extra paying for downloading whenever you simply customise your pay to add heavy. We cater each! Gone are the times with peak-off & peak information caps, as a result of with MiME, your web velocity can be fixed, quicker, ceaselessly.

#4 The A-Z Leisure Retailer

No, it’s not Amazon, however it’s a bit totally different.

Let’s say you bought lined with all of your web wants.

However what about issues it’s essential to run your units? Issues like equipment, controls, units you want?

So, do you need to rush to the market in the event you want oneor would you like MIME to cowl all of it?

That’s proper, MiME has already entered the chat with the whole lot you want from A-to-Z, from distant controls to TV Field. Each time your machine will get damaged and also you want a brand new one, otherwise you don’t know the place to purchase stuffs in your leisure, be happy to knock MiMEand the machine can be in your doorsteps.

MiME has not too long ago launched its personal robustdevices & subscriptions for a greater TV expertise. Right here they are-

Sony LIV MiME TV Field MiME TV Distant Kothon Voucher

Now your leisure will get full with all of the units put in and super-fast web connections with limitless options, able to take your leisure to a brand new altitude.

#5 A New Daybreak in Web Companies: Making The Mime Motion

We’re not bragging to you proper now, however our voices have been heard throughout the nation.

The quantity of affection & assist MiME has gotten over time is what make us stronger each day, with larger spirits to interrupt obstacles and put much more problem in entrance of us.

All of this we do for one objective in mind- providing you with a Tremendous-Quick expertise you’ve by no means gotten earlier than.

However why? It’s easy.

Individuals aren’t simply merely numbers! As the brand new daybreak breaks over the skies of a rising Digital Bangladesh, the individuals are our biggest energy and the driving pressure behind our unwavering dedication to connecting and bettering folks’s digital experiences.

And but, as we transfer ahead, we acquired plenty of assist from folks from all corners with their households, how they have been mesmerized in serving what we believed, and the phrases made MiME proud. These phrases work as a testomony for MiME to alter the way in which we roam the web.

“MiME is simply on one other degree. All the things I want for my web service, from taking part in video games, watching TV, utilizing Kothon App and the Triple Play providers, my digital ecosystem simply advanced to a brand new dimension. Everybody in my home enjoys leisure, and we get probably the most of it with MiME.”

Incessantly Requested Questions

You is perhaps having bother with some questions you keep in mind, so we’re right here to assist. We perceive your queries and do our greatest to attach the bridge with strong transparency. Listed here are some continuously requested questions we imagine would possibly remedy a few of your queries:

What’s the best choice for avid gamers witha broadband connection?

Reply: Nice query! You’ll be able to go for the MiME Gamer package deal particularly constructed in your house web service. Particularly designed in your ecosystem, the MiME Gamer Package deal providers limitless GGC, FB, and IX with a complimentary actual IP and is able to hold your ping secure 24/7.

What occurs when there’s a downside with my Web connection?

Reply: MiME will simply deploy straight away! The second you expertise something unthinkable, simply inform us and we can be straight away to repair it inside the shortest time potential. Even so, our devoted workforce of specialists is working 24/7 to maintain the bandwidth secure, so that you don’t see any buffers anymore.

Are there any utilization limits or Information Caps?

Reply: Not anymore! MiME by no means affords any utilization limits or information caps, and even on-peak / off-peak troubles that you just used to endure. With our superior connectivity, you possibly can stream as a lot as you need, everytime you need.

How lengthy do you’re taking to put in my new connection?

Reply: We normally take no more than 3 working days to setup the whole lot you want for a brand new expertise.

Is there any set up charge for a brand new connection?

Reply: Sure, however onlyonce.For brand spanking new connections, there’s a one-time set up charge of BDT 1,500.

Inform me extra about Company Packages

Reply: For our enterprise clients, we create distinctive packages. Merely go to the contact uspage and fill out the shape, or name us at 16676 or electronic mail us at [email protected].

Execs and Cons of MiME because the Greatest Web Service Supplier in Dhaka

Whilst an amazing motion we deliver to alter the way in which we roam the web,there are professionals and cons,that you could examine to resolve if MiMEseems to be the most effective web service supplier in Bangladesh.

Listed here are some professionals and cons about the whole lot MiME stands for-

Execs Cons

Affordable value in Actual IP each month (200 BDT) 3 working days to put in a brand new connection

Extra customized units on the way in which to the shop. Haven’t reached ALL the corners of the nation but

Limitless communication with Kothon App Solely MiMEinternet customers can avail MiME TV

360 Broadband Service Resolution with Triple Play A restricted variety of units within the retailer for now

Affordable Packages for House Web Service

Conclusion:Let’s MiMEit Entertaining!

We don’t should get lagged by native ISP with unregistered traces that damage our temper each day. Broadband connectionprovidersshould be clear and top-notch in each notion to satisfy buyer expertise.

That’s the reason why we, MiME have decided to alter the way in which we roam the web, so that you don’t endure the buffer anymore. With a compact service in web connections, you’ll by no means have any problem in your house for leisure and work functions. And that’s what MiME guarantees.

Let the MiME do the entertaining!