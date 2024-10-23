5 Cooper Kupp landing spots with the Rams reportedly calling teams about a trade

Dec 17, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams extensive receiver Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates after a landing within the third quarter in opposition to the Washington Commanders at SoFi Stadium. Necessary Credit score: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports activities

Los Angeles Rams extensive receiver Cooper Kupp might be the following large title on the transfer at his place forward of the 2024 NFL commerce deadline.

The Athletic‘s Dianna Russini reported on Tuesday that the crew is looking potential commerce companions about making a deal for the previous Tremendous Bowl MVP.

Russini added that the crew needs a second-round choose in return and is keen to tackle a few of Kupp’s 2024 wage to make a commerce occur.

As you possibly can think about, there’ll virtually assuredly be actual curiosity across the league for buying a participant of Kupp’s caliber for a playoff push.

The Rams have referred to as a number of groups about buying and selling former Tremendous Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp sources inform @mikesilver, @jourdanrodrigue, and me.

The Rams have indicated a willingness to tackle a few of the ‘24 wage and are in search of a 2nd spherical choose. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) October 22, 2024

Let’s break down 5 groups that might completely make a deal for Kupp forward of the Nov. 5 commerce deadline.

Sep 15, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles reacts after the Buccaneers protection stopped the Detroit Lions on a fourth down play late within the fourth quarter at Ford Area. Necessary Credit score: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Photographs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers suffered a brutal Monday night time in opposition to the Baltimore Ravens at extensive receiver. The crew misplaced extensive receiver Chris Godwin for what’s possible the remainder of the season, and extensive receiver Mike Evans aggravated a hamstring harm that might sideline him for a short while. For Tampa Bay to keep up its offensive momentum, including a large receiver by way of commerce is sort of required.

Kupp is aware of the Buccaneers’ offense since Tampa Bay’s Liam Cohen was his offensive coordinator in 2022 with Los Angeles. The Buccaneers might lose Godwin to free company subsequent spring, so having Kupp alongside for the journey previous 2024 makes plenty of sense.

This transfer makes an excessive amount of sense for the Bucs. They should be the favorites.

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas Metropolis Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrates after profitable Tremendous Bowl LVIII in opposition to the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Necessary Credit score: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports activities

Kansas Metropolis Chiefs

The Chiefs want extensive receiver assist badly, and Kupp could be the proper answer for the crew going forward. The Rams wideout is aware of what it takes to win a Tremendous Bowl, and he’d most likely gel straight away with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Whereas Kupp’s harm historical past would possibly give Kansas Metropolis slightly pause contemplating how snakebit they have been on the place, getting a participant of Kupp’s caliber on the whole at this level within the season might stability that out.

The draft choose might be an afterthought for the Chiefs in comparison with profitable a 3rd straight title.

Sep 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh prepares to enter the sector earlier than the sport in opposition to the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Necessary Credit score: Kirby Lee-Imagn Photographs

Los Angeles Chargers

Jim Harbaugh has to get Justin Herbert extra assist in the passing sport. At 3-3, the crew’s season continues to be in entrance of it. An AFC wild-card berth is just not out of the query.

Buying and selling for Kupp each offers Herbert the veteran presence within the passing sport he sorely wants and lets the Rams make a take care of a crew outdoors the NFC.

Plus, Kupp would not have to maneuver in the course of the season or change which stadium he performs in on Sundays for dwelling video games. It is a win-win for each side, with Herbert the largest winner out of anybody concerned.

Oct 6, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin appears to be like on in opposition to the Dallas Cowboys throughout the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Dallas received 20-17. Necessary Credit score: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Photographs

Pittsburgh Steelers

Dropping out on San Francisco 49ers extensive receiver Brandon Aiyuk is perhaps a blessing in disguise if Pittsburgh can land a participant like Kupp.

The Steelers are 5-2, however the crew desperately wants one other extensive receiver to go with George Pickens. Kupp would match proper into what Pittsburgh likes to do offensively, and taking part in Russell Wilson at quarterback makes the Steelers extra prone to go the ball than they did underneath Justin Fields.

It isn’t arduous to think about Pittsburgh sending a second-round choose Los Angeles’ method to make a Kupp deal occur.

Sep 15, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo watches from the sideline as they tackle the Seattle Seahawks at Gillette Stadium. Necessary Credit score: David Butler II-Imagn Photographs

New England Patriots

Don’t sleep on the Patriots to be a contender for Kupp. The crew has formally given the franchise over to quarterback Drake Maye. To maximise Maye’s rookie deal, getting in high quality veterans shall be paramount.

The Patriots supply the Rams the best second-round choose ceiling of another crew on this listing, too.

You may not think about New England on this specific situation, however the crew is perhaps keen to spend money on Kupp to help Maye’s growth. Having a real No. 1 receiver can solely assist the rookie quarterback as he performs his first NFL video games. This is not the probably situation, however do not rule it out.

