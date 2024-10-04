5 Content Marketing Trends for 2022

Creator

Charbel Coorey

March 18, 2022

Content material advertising is just not a brand new idea, however it’s arguably extra necessary than ever from each a client and enterprise perspective.

Belief is excessive on the agenda of potential prospects within the privateness age, particularly given that buyers across the globe really feel financially insecure because of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, the place they appear to spend their cash appears to be like vastly totally different to that of pre-2020, with dependability and confidence key standards when deciding on manufacturers.

Companies too need to get again on their toes as COVID-19 has rocked the worldwide economic system. Content material advertising focuses on the client; a type of communication that focuses on educating and informing a audience with the aim of fixing their drawback.

Companies must faucet into this chance as shoppers anticipate manufacturers to grasp their wants, and tailor content material and options to go well with.

With that in thoughts, manufacturers ought to look to have content material as a key a part of their 2022 advertising funds. Listed below are 5 key content material advertising suggestions and developments that manufacturers ought to look to implement in 2022:

Knowledge-informed content material

Speaking with out perception is like shouting in a darkish room and hoping somebody responds. Worse, manufacturers can fall into the lure of spending treasured enterprise assets – particularly time and money – to supply content material that fails to hit the mark as it’s not knowledgeable by information.

Content material advertising focuses on the client, so remember to perceive their drawback and decision-making journey. Particularly, be certain that you join your expertise to the consumer journey. Ask your self, “why would a possible buyer land on my web site or weblog, and what would they need to see? And what motion will they take?”

Faucet into video

Video helps seize consideration, and extra importantly, hold it. In response to an infographic by Social Media In the present day, 83% of individuals claimed that video will increase the time they spend on a web page. As well as, 85% of individuals stated they’d welcome extra video content material from companies.

This represents an important alternative for content material entrepreneurs. If in case you have a weblog, use video through social media, for instance, to assist drive site visitors to your content material. Additionally, look to embed video even in your written content material to additional have interaction your viewers. The secret’s to grasp your viewers’s wants and develop movies to go well with.

Cellular first

68.1% of all web site visits in 2020 got here from cell. This was up from 63% in 2019.

Smartphones are data hubs for customers. Extra importantly, customers are extra in management than ever concerning their content material preferences. So, it’s essential that content material entrepreneurs proceed to optimize the cell expertise, with pace crucial consider an age the place customers have decrease consideration spans because of the immediate gratification that smartphones convey.

Give attention to high quality web optimization

Belief is just not solely a key issue for shoppers, but in addition for Google. A web site’s authority is a vital side in how Google determines its search rankings, and in a aggressive digital panorama, manufacturers must focus strongly on their web optimization.

Sure, optimizing articles and content material by way of checkpoints comparable to meta descriptions and picture alt textual content is necessary, however a spotlight outdoors your personal weblog or web site can be key. Constructing a robust backlink profile is important in driving robust area authority as the upper this authority, the likelier you might be to rank larger in Google search.

Visitor posting on different high-authority, related web sites and investing in PR are ways that aren’t outdated. Bloggers and influencers work laborious to construct their very own social media following and net presence, so faucet into these the place related to drive site visitors to your website, and extra importantly construct belief within the privateness age.

Faucet into social buying

Components comparable to isolation and time at residence have seen an enormous rise in social media use. There’s a shift in the direction of social buying, and the numbers counsel there’s a big alternative for companies to implement this as a part of their social media technique:

Variety of social commerce consumers has elevated by 25.2% within the US.

Variety of social commerce consumers is on monitor to cross 100 million by 2023.

18% of US shoppers clicked a “purchase” button on social media in 2020, up from 13% in 2019.

Plus, as many as 70% of shoppers look to find a product on Instagram. Social buying, together with thought management in content material advertising, can enable manufacturers to ship a seamless expertise for customers on-line that may assist construct belief and drive financial restoration.

Efficient content material advertising can play a key position in serving to companies rebuild. Shoppers are in search of manufacturers they’ll belief, so it can be crucial for these manufacturers to place themselves in entrance of their audience within the decision-making journey.