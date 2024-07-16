5 Cases of Bird Flu Reported in Colorado Poultry Workers, Doubling This Year’s US Tally | The Transmission

KHN 5 individuals who work at a poultry farm in northeastern Colorado have examined constructive for the chicken flu, the Colorado public well being division reported July 14. This brings the recognized variety of U.S. circumstances to 9.
The 5 individuals had been probably contaminated by chickens, which that they had been tasked with killing in response to a chicken flu outbreak on the farm.
Greater than 99 million chickens and turkeys have been contaminated with a extremely pathogenic pressure of the chicken flu that emerged at U.S. poultry farms in early 2022. Since then, the federal authorities has compensated poultry farmers greater than $1 billion for destroying contaminated flocks and eggs to maintain outbreaks from spreading. The H5N1 chicken flu virus has unfold amongst poultry farms around the globe for practically 30 years. An estimated 900 individuals have been contaminated by birds, and roughly half have died from the illness.
