5 boaters found clinging to a cooler in Lake Erie are rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter crew

ASHTABULA, Ohio (AP) — The Coast Guard got here to the rescue of 5 individuals who have been clinging to a cooler in Lake Erie after their boat was swamped by a wave far off the Ohio coast, authorities mentioned.

The 22-foot boat was about 10 miles off the coast of Ashtabula on Saturday when it was hit, a Coast Guard spokesman mentioned. Somebody referred to as 911 for assist, and stayed in touch with rescuers as a Coast Guard helicopter crew from the Air Station in Detroit diverted from one other Lake Erie rescue to achieve them.

The helicopter crew quickly hoisted up the 5 victims, who weren’t injured, and took them to Northeast Ohio Regional Airport in Jefferson, Ohio. Officers famous that each one 5 have been sporting life jackets, emphasizing the necessity for boaters to at all times put on one.

The helicopter crew then refueled and returned to the preliminary rescue name within the water off the Perry nuclear energy plant in North Perry, Ohio. Responders ultimately rescued two individuals who have been sporting life jackets and in addition pulled one other particular person from the water who later died.

Authorities additionally launched a seek for a fourth one who couldn’t be positioned, however that search was suspended late Saturday.