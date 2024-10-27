5 Big Takeaways From Virginia Tech’s Win vs Georgia Tech

1. The Hokie’s offense did properly
The Virginia Tech offense began sluggish once more, failing to attain factors within the first quarter and scuffling with third-down effectivity. Nonetheless, after the sluggish begin, the group picked up momentum each on the bottom and thru the air, with quarterback Kyron Drones and tight finish Benji Gosnell every scoring a landing. Though many of the offense’s performs had been arrange by the protection offering good discipline place, the offense was environment friendly sufficient to seal the sport, in contrast to in earlier video games.
2. The Hokie protection had been capable of get stops when wanted
The Hokie protection began with a bend-but-don’t-break mentality, which was evident early on as they held Georgia Tech to only two discipline targets, permitting solely six factors within the first half. The protection compelled 5 consecutive incomplete passes from Georgia Tech quarterback Zach Pyron and saved main receiver Malik Rutherford in verify, limiting him to only 5 receptions for underneath 50 yards. Moreover, the Hokie protection held Georgia Tech scoreless all through your entire second half and received two interceptions.
3. Kyron Drones performed properly
Kyron Drones was efficient immediately, finishing 60% of his passes. He additionally scored a receiving landing on the well-known “Philly Particular” play and threw a landing cross to tight finish Benji Gosnell. Moreover, Drones rushed for a landing late within the third quarter, establishing the rating with a run-pass possibility cross to Stephen Gosnell.
4. third Down was a serious situation on offense
On this sport, the Hokies struggled with third-down effectivity, finishing lower than 30% of their third-down makes an attempt. For the season, that they had been finishing 43% of their third-down makes an attempt, however immediately they only couldn’t get it going, partly because of the struggles within the run sport.
5. Bhayshul Tuten’s dashing landing streak ended
On this sport, Bhayshul Tuten struggled in opposition to the Yellow Jackets’ protection, failing to attain a landing for the primary time in 9 video games. Tuten was additionally held to underneath 100 dashing yards for the third time this season, with the primary prevalence coming two weeks in the past in opposition to Stanford, the place he managed simply 73 yards on the bottom.
