5 Best Meme Coins to Watch During the Crypto Market Downturn for 100X Potential

Meme cash have been hit hardest throughout the latest downturn within the broader crypto market earlier this month, largely as a consequence of Bitcoin’s sideways motion. Nonetheless, prior to now week, a number of meme cash, together with Dogecoin (DOGE), Dogwifhat (WIF), and Bonk (BONK), have seen double-digit will increase in market worth.

Bitcoin’s 14% surge previous $67,000 has set a optimistic development, boosting main cryptocurrencies and creating a good surroundings for meme cash. This surge displays renewed investor curiosity and confidence within the crypto market, prompting a wave of bullish sentiment throughout the board.

As Bitcoin’s dominance solidifies, each altcoins and meme cash are experiencing elevated buying and selling volumes and worth spikes. On this article, we record the 5 finest meme cash to observe for 100x potential.

Mog Coin (MOG)

Mog Coin is a meme coin mission that launched in July 2023, acknowledged as the primary web tradition coin launched through Uniswap V2 LP. The ecosystem’s main token is $MOG, which has been on an upward development because the starting of the yr, reaching a brand new all-time excessive of $0.00000239 on July 17.

$MOG’s positive aspects have been linked to vital whale transactions, together with a Good Cash pockets that bought all its $TRUMP holdings to buy $MOG.

At present, the $MOG worth is $0.00000211, with a 24-hour buying and selling quantity of $41.9 million. Regardless of a 5% worth correction within the final 24 hours, the market sentiment for Mog Coin stays bullish.

The coin is nearing the $0.00000231 resistance stage and has the potential to rise in direction of $0.00000250. If the rally continues, substantial positive aspects may very well be seen. With optimistic indicators and patterns harking back to 2021, Mog Coin could also be set for spectacular progress.

Pepe Coin (PEPE)

Pepe coin has skilled a big rebound from its two-month low, with a worth surge of over 32% this week alone. It has outperformed a big portion of the highest 100 cryptocurrencies, displaying a powerful 687% improve over the previous yr.

This latest surge is attributed to a serious buy of 141 billion $PEPE tokens by an undisclosed enterprise capitalist. Analysts are optimistic about Pepe coin’s worth motion, highlighting its standing as essentially the most actively traded meme coin.

On Thursday, July 18th, $PEPE’s buying and selling quantity rose to over $1.2 billion, surpassing Shiba Inu’s $814 million and Dogecoin’s $734 million. At present, $PEPE is buying and selling above its 200-day easy shifting common (SMA) at $0.0000070. With a 14-day Relative Energy Index (RSI) of 58.25, $PEPE is at present in a impartial place.

WienerAI(WAI)

WienerAI, a brand new meme coin that includes AI expertise, has surpassed the $7.5 million milestone in its ongoing presale part, which can conclude in 10 days. At that time, $WAI tokens will debut on the open market. Buyers have a ultimate alternative to buy $WAI tokens for $0.00073 every utilizing $ETH, $USDT, $BNB, or a financial institution card.

WienerAI powers an AI-driven buying and selling bot designed to simplify crypto investing for customers of all expertise ranges. The bot makes use of pure language processing, permitting customers to work together with it conversationally, asking questions on market developments, potential investments, or buying and selling methods.

We raised $7.5M! That is your final probability to affix earlier than we launch 🌭🤖 pic.twitter.com/BFbbgVys3o — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) July 17, 2024

It analyzes market knowledge to offer insights and proposals, leveling the taking part in subject and giving retail traders entry to professional-grade instruments. $WAI tokens are required to make use of the bot. An necessary issue driving WienerAI’s success is its staking program.

At present, over 7.05 billion $WAI tokens are staked. Buyers who select to stake their tokens can earn an annual proportion yield (APY) of 147%, making it a pretty choice for maximizing returns.

With its modern AI expertise and extremely profitable presale, WienerAI is a must have mission for traders seeking to get well their losses from the extended bear market.

PeiPei (PEIPEI)

Launched in June, PeiPei rapidly attracted vital consideration from the crypto market, leading to a surge of roughly 1,000% since its inception.

With a present buying and selling worth of $0.000000342 and a market cap of $139.1 million, this meme coin has secured the 301st place within the world crypto rankings by market capitalization. The $PEIPEI worth has elevated by about 21% prior to now seven days.

$PEIPEI’s RSI is close to 65, approaching the overbought threshold. The coin exhibits potential for additional progress, presumably growing one other 100% if the bullish development continues, which may drive the value to new highs and make $PEIPEI a standout token within the present altcoin season.

For extra info on these meme cash, watch the video above and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Moreover, be a part of the Jacob Crypto Bury Discord server for buying and selling ideas and insights on upcoming crypto presales.

Pepe Unchained (PEPU)

Pepe Unchained is a brand new entrant leveraging the ability of memes and group engagement. With a stable on-line presence and a swiftly increasing group, $PEPU goals to determine an satisfying and worthwhile ecosystem for its customers.

Its presale is ongoing, having raised $4.6 million on the time of writing, with tokens accessible for $0.005618. Nonetheless, the value is ready to rise because the marketing campaign advances. Potential traders can go to our information on the right way to purchase $PEPU token right here.

Nice Saturday information! We have raised $4.5M! Pepe Unchained is breaking limitations and making waves 🐸⛓️ pic.twitter.com/3hK6JyGOy4 — Pepe Unchained (@pepe_unchained) July 20, 2024

The core characteristic of Pepe Unchained is a layer-2 (L2) blockchain particularly designed for meme cash, promising sooner transactions, decrease charges, and better quantity capability—as much as 100 instances sooner than Ethereum.

Past the L2 community, the mission provides thrilling staking rewards for $PEPU holders, with estimated annual yields of 409% for many who lock up their tokens. Pepe Unchained helps fee-less bridging between its upcoming $PEPU blockchain and Ethereum, and boasts sooner transaction speeds.

The token has undergone thorough good contract audits by Coinsult and Solidproof, each of which have confirmed its reliability, serving to to determine group belief. Because the presale nears its conclusion and the token era occasion approaches, curiosity from main crypto exchanges in itemizing $PEPU is predicted to rise.

Keep up to date on the Pepe Unchained presale by following their X web page (previously Twitter) or becoming a member of their Telegram channel. To participate within the $PEPU token presale go to pepeunchained.com.

