49ers vs. Patriots prediction, odds, line, spread, time: 2024 NFL picks, Week 4 best bets from advanced model

The defending NFC champions, the San Francisco 49ers, is likely to be in disaster mode getting into their Week 4 matchup at residence towards the New England Patriots. San Francisco (1-2) has been with out key offensive weapons, together with star operating again Christian McCaffrey, and misplaced two consecutive highway video games, together with to the Rams final week, 27-24. New England (1-2) fell on the Jets final Thursday, 24-3, in its most up-to-date contest. The 49ers gained the final matchup between the 2 groups, 33-6, in October 2020.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium is ready for 4:05 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a ten.5-point favourite within the newest 49ers vs. Patriots odds, per SportsLine consensus, whereas the over/underneath for whole factors is 42.

49ers vs. Patriots unfold: 49ers -10.5

49ers vs. Patriots over/underneath: 42 factors

49ers vs. Patriots cash line: 49ers -595, Patriots +438

Can the Patriots pull one other stunning highway upset early within the season? In Week 1, they defeated the Bengals 16-10 regardless of being a 7.5-point underdog. With the 49ers having struggled of late, they may not have turned issues in time for this matchup, particularly being with out a number of key items on offense and protection.

New England will probably should lean on their dashing assault led by Rhamondre Stevenson. Regardless of a dud in Week 3 towards the Jets, Stevenson rushed for a mixed 201 yards and two scores in Weeks 1-2 mixed. He can be leaned on closely when the sport is shut with the gameplan prone to be conserving San Francisco's high-powered offense off the sector.

Even with out vast receiver Deebo Samuel, tight finish George Kittle and star operating again Christian McCaffrey, the 49ers seemed to be in full management final week in Los Angeles. However they squandered a 24-14 lead within the fourth quarter, falling to the Rams because the offense could not make a giant play down the stretch. Quarterback Brock Purdy performed very nicely although, throwing for 292 yards and three touchdowns within the defeat.

Within the absence of Samuel and Kittle, WR Jauan Jennings joined Brandon Aiyuk within the beginning lineup and torched the Rams' secondary. Jennings caught 11 passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns, practically singlehandedly main the 49ers to victory. Towards a strong New England secondary, Aiyuk and Jennings must make performs in house to assist San Francisco's offense. Operating again Jordan Mason has additionally been a pleasing shock, having rushed for 324 yards and two touchdowns so far with McCaffrey out.

The mannequin has simulated New England vs. San Francisco 10,000 instances and the outcomes are in. It's leaning Underneath on the purpose whole.

