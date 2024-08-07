49ers star RB Christian McCaffrey (calf) won’t play in preseason – KNBR

Christian McCaffrey gained’t play this preseason for the San Francisco 49ers as he recovers from a calf pressure.

McCaffrey strained the calf on Sunday and needed to sit out group drills. When the Niners practiced Tuesday, McCaffrey didn’t take part, main coach Kyle Shanahan to verify the damage.

The reigning NFL Offensive Participant of the 12 months is predicted to overlook at the very least one week of observe, and the 49ers don’t plan to threat him hurting it throughout one in every of their three preseason contests.

“He did it a pair days in the past,” Shanahan stated. “It’s all proper. He didn’t pull it or something, however you guys most likely gained’t see him this preseason.”

McCaffrey, 28, led the NFL final season with a career-high 1,459 dashing yards on 272 makes an attempt and racked up 21 whole touchdowns (14 dashing, seven receiving). It was his first full season in San Francisco after a midseason commerce from the Carolina Panthers in 2022.

McCaffrey has rushed for six,185 yards and 52 touchdowns, including 509 receptions for 4,320 yards and 29 scores, in 91 video games (84 begins) with the Panthers (2017-22) and 49ers (2022-23).

A 3-time Professional Bowler and two-time first-team All-Professional choice, McCaffrey was rewarded with a two-year, $38 million extension this summer time.

McCaffrey additionally was chosen to be the quilt athlete for this 12 months’s version of the “Madden NFL” online game sequence.