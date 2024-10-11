49ers Secure 36-24 Win on ‘Thursday Night Football’

Purdy Good In opposition to the Seahawks

San Francisco’s QB1 has but to lose a sport to Seattle and his win streak now extends into the 2024 season. In his fourth common season begin versus the Seahawks, Brock Purdy accomplished 18-of-28 go makes an attempt for 255 yards and three touchdowns and a quarterback ranking of 129.3. Purdy’s two favourite targets of the night time have been broad receiver Deebo Samuel Sr., who caught three passes for 102 yards, and tight finish George Kittle, who had 5 catches for 58 yards and two landing. Samuel Sr.’s second quarter rating was one of many prime performs of the night time – the veteran go catcher hauled in Purdy’s shot close to midfield and added one other 50-plus yards after the catch for the 76-yard landing. Kittle’s first landing was equally as spectacular – the veteran made the tip zone seize and toe tapped on the pylon for the 10-yard rating.

Rookie Standouts in Seattle

With veteran security Talanoa Hufanga again on the Injured Reserve listing, the group turned to rookie Malik Mustapha to begin in his place alongside sophomore Ji’Ayir Brown. Thursday marked Mustapha’s second NFL begin, and the rookie wasted no time making his presence identified, choosing off Seattle’s quarterback Geno Smith as he was main his group down the sector of their opening drive. Defensive lineman Nick Bosa recorded a quarterback hit and Mustapha was able to seize Smith’s shot to broad receiver Tyler Lockett. The interception was the primary of Mustapha’s younger profession.

Fellow rookie Renardo Inexperienced had a choose of his personal halfway by means of the fourth quarter on what might have been Seattle’s go-ahead drive. Inexperienced jumped the route and picked off a go supposed for Seahawks receiver D.Ok. Metcalf and swung the momentum again in San Francisco’s favor. The 49ers went on to attain two touchdowns after that interception to seal the victory.

Jordan Mason‘s Productive Night time in Seattle

Mason entered Week 6 because the NFL’s second main rusher and added one other 9 carries for 73 yards on Thursday night time. Nevertheless, the third-year again didn’t play the whole lot of the group’s Week 6 matchup. Halfway by means of the second quarter, Mason ran to the left aspect for a 14-yard acquire however landed onerous on his left shoulder when he was introduced down by a swarm of defenders. He was labeled as questionable to return initially, however after additional examination, was cleared to return for the beginning of the third quarter.

It seems the harm did have an effect on him, nevertheless, since he solely had one carry for eight yards within the second half. Mason opened up the sport in a giant method, ripping off 38 yards on his third speeding try to arrange San Francisco’s 25-yard opening drive area aim. Along with his 73 yards on the bottom, Mason overtook Baltimore Ravens operating again Derrick Henry to guide the league in speeding yards with 609 yards on the 12 months.

Welcome to Crew, Matthew Wright

After touching down in The Bay roughly 48 hours in the past, kicker Matthew Wright made his 49ers debut on Thursday night time. The fifth-year professional had his first kicking alternative on San Francisco’s first offensive collection, and he nailed it, capping off a 13-play, 90 yard drive with a 25-yard area aim. He added a 41-yard area and 35-yard kick in first half and hit all three of his further level makes an attempt on the night time.

Particular Groups Massive Play of the Night time

Along with Mustapha’s first quarter interception and Inexperienced’s fourth quarter choose, San Francisco added a particular groups takeaway of their Week 6 matchup. The group’s second turnover is credited to the 49ers particular teamers who turned a Seattle kickoff return into an additional possession for San Francisco early within the second quarter. Cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. made contact with Seahawks returner Laviska Shenault Jr. and linebacker Tatum Bethune recovered the fumble. The 49ers capitalized on the turnover, turning it into three factors on the following drive.