49ers open to Aiyuk trade; Patriots, Browns, Steelers interested

The San Francisco 49ers are actually prepared to take heed to commerce gives for Brandon Aiyuk and have given the star broad receiver permission to barter a contract with different groups.

It represents a big change for the 49ers, who didn’t have the identical willingness to take heed to commerce gives at the beginning of coaching camp.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Tuesday that Aiyuk has permission to barter with different groups however stated there’s nonetheless a situation the place a deal will get executed to maintain Aiyuk in San Francisco. Aiyuk was on the 49ers’ facility Tuesday however didn’t take part in observe as he continued his “maintain in.”

The New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers have been involved with the Niners and are interested by buying and selling for Aiyuk, sources advised ESPN.

The Steelers’ talks with the 49ers had been stalled as of Monday evening, however the groups re-engaged in commerce discussions Tuesday in an ever-fluid state of affairs that also entails different groups as effectively, sources advised ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Patriots have been trying to accumulate Aiyuk for months, and it has been a gradual course of from their aspect, in accordance with sources. New England is prepared to make Aiyuk one of many high 5 highest-paid broad receivers within the NFL when it comes to common wage per 12 months, in accordance with a supply.

Patriots first-year head coach Jerod Mayo would not affirm that the Patriots have been granted permission to barter with Aiyuk, however did acknowledge that he spoke with present New England receiver Kendrick Bourne, as a result of Bourne’s identify has surfaced in stories as somebody who could possibly be included in a possible commerce.

“It was dialog. As soon as once more, I really feel just like the story is a lot additional alongside than anything,” Mayo stated Tuesday earlier than the Patriots’ observe. “I simply wished to verify we cleared the air. I do imagine in being clear with the gamers and actually setting these guys relaxed.”

The state of affairs may result in a number of outcomes, together with Aiyuk staying with the 49ers and enjoying out the fifth-year possibility on his rookie deal that may pay him $14.124 million, sources stated. Different groups are prepared to pay Aiyuk greater than twice as a lot, however he has balked up to now at a number of gives, in accordance with sources.

The 49ers additionally must be snug with any commerce compensation, and sources advised ESPN that the reigning NFC champions are prepared to maintain Aiyuk.

The Niners have been adamant about not wanting to harm their probabilities of successful the Tremendous Bowl this 12 months and buying and selling Aiyuk would do this except they get a participant of worth in return. A supply advised ESPN’s Nick Wagoner on Tuesday that groups have been extra prepared to speak about together with gamers and picks which has helped the Niners change into extra open to a deal.

NBC Sports activities Bay Space reported late Monday evening that the 49ers have “negotiated the framework of trades” that may ship Aiyuk to the Patriots or Browns.

Aiyuk, 26, reported for the 49ers’ coaching camp however has not practiced as he seeks a brand new deal.

The Patriots’ prolonged pursuit of Aiyuk traces again to February, when govt vice chairman of participant personnel Eliot Wolf shared his hope to “weaponize the offense.” The Patriots chosen Drake Maye with the No. 3 general decide within the draft, and considered one of their targets has been to encompass the previous North Carolina quarterback with extra expertise to help in his improvement.

New England tried in March to signal free agent broad receiver Calvin Ridley, who finally landed with the Tennessee Titans on a four-year, $92 million deal.