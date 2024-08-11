49ers Fall to the Titans 17-13; Five Takeaways from #SFvsTEN 

The San Francisco 49ers opened up their exhibition slate with a 17-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night. As anticipated, a majority of the group’s veteran gamers and anticipated starters didn’t see taking part in time within the preseason opener, and as an alternative watched on the sidelines. This recreation allowed youthful gamers, rookies, and up to date free agent signings to take the lion’s share of the sport reps. Moreover, Klay Kubiak, the 49ers offensive passing recreation specialist, was calling the performs versus Tennessee.

49ers Put New Kickoff Rule Into Motion

After successful the toss, the 49ers opted to obtain the ball first and had second-year receiver Ronnie Bell and wideout Trent Taylor bought the primary go at returning beneath the brand new kickoff rule. San Francisco has been testing out plenty of kick returning tandems over the course of coaching camp, so this duo may very well be one of some the group checks out this preseason. In his first try, Taylor returned the ball for 18 yards to arrange the 49ers on their very own 26 yard line for his or her first offensive collection. He would return the ball 19 yards in his second try to supply San Francisco comparable discipline place on their subsequent possession. Within the fourth quarter, large receiver Tay Martin and operating again Cody Schrader have been the tandem of kick returners for the 49ers.

Because the kicking group, the 49ers allowed an explosive play early that materialized right into a 63-yard return for Tennessee however restricted the Titans to an 18-yard return to open the second half.

LB Dee Winters Impresses Early

The sophomore linebacker spoke earlier within the week in regards to the recreation slowing down in his second season, and he made the performs to show it early within the first quarter. Winters performed aggressively and forcefully within the opener, notching a big-time objective line sort out of Titans quarterback Will Levis to carry off a would-be landing on that play. He later recorded a sort out for a lack of six yards on operating again Tyjae Spears.

RB Jordan Mason Punches within the San Francisco First Landing

With the 49ers operating again room hit by the damage bug as of late, the 49ers regarded to a principally new group of operating backs to hold the bottom recreation towards the Titans. Mason, now coming into his third season with San Francisco and a standout this coaching camp, performed only one offensive collection, racking up six carries for 34 yards a landing within the opening drive. Mason barreled his approach by a pile of defenders to search out pay dust and provides the 49ers the 7-0 lead with 9:26 left within the first quarter. His landing was San Francisco’s solely rating within the first half.

Security Malik Mustapha made a highlight-worthy play within the second quarter of Saturday’s contest. On a Tennessee fourth down try, Mustapha introduced down Titans operating again Hassan Haskins within the backfield. Though the Titans have been initially awarded the primary down, San Francisco challenged the decision and received, that means the rookie compelled a turnover on downs. The 49ers took over on the 2 yard line.

Rookie nook Renardo Inexperienced got here up with a free ball on a botched pitch from Titans quarterback Mason Rudolph to his operating ball. Inexperienced’s large defensive play set the 49ers up on their 46 yard line.

Offensive lineman Dominick Puni bought the beginning at proper guard together with Chris Hubbard, Aaron Banks, Nick Zakelj and Colton McKivitz within the preseason opener. San Francisco has had some early accidents on the O-line, opening the door for rookies to get worthwhile taking part in time in camp and the preseason.

Quarterback Cut up Between Brandon Allen and Joshua Dobbs

Allen and Dobbs, who’re each contenders for the backup quarterback job behind Brock Purdy, every performed one half of Saturday’s contest. Allen was beneath heart first and closed out the evening finishing 7-of-13 go makes an attempt for 98 yards. His finest throws included a 21-yard third down conversion to Bell on the suitable aspect and deep shot down the the center to wideout Frank Darby.