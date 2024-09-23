49ers Drop Week 3 Matchup to the Rams; Five Takeaways from #SFvsLAR

QB1 Posts His Second 100-Plus Quarterback Ranking of the Season

Even with various his high weapons sidelined – tight finish George Kittle, vast receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. and operating again Christian McCaffrey (on Injured Reserve) – San Francisco’s QB1 was capable of lead an environment friendly and productive unit with scoring alternatives in 5 of its 9 drives. Purdy ended the day connecting on 22-of-30 passes for 292 yards, three touchdowns and a quarterback score of 137.1. He additionally made various performs on his personal, scrambling for 41 yards on this matchup. Broad receiver Jauan Jennings was his favourite goal of the day, however he additionally had 5 pass-catchers in double-digits and leaned on third-year operating again Jordan Mason to paved the way on the bottom with 19 carries for 77 yards.

Broad Receiver Jauan Jennings Stuns in LA

Jennings recorded his first-ever three-touchdown efficiency of his profession in Week 3 and a career-high in yards with 11 catches for 175 yards. Jennings has loved a few of his best outings at SoFi Stadium, most not too long ago catching two landing passes in San Francisco’s 27-24 time beyond regulation win within the 2021 season finale. That win earned the 49ers their spot within the Wild Card, and the staff went on to make an look within the 2022 NFC Championship Recreation. The final 49ers participant to file the hat trick was Kittle in Week 5 of the 2023 season versus the Dallas Cowboys.

Sunday marked Jennings first begin of the 12 months, and he made probably the most of his elevated workload in Week 3. He contributed two touchdowns within the first quarter and one other within the third together with various contested catches and demanding conversions. Jennings first landing was a 13-yard, again of the tip zone reception to get the 49ers on the board within the opening drive. His second was a four-yard contested catch additionally at the back of the tip zone, and his third got here on a deep shot from Purdy to the left aspect of the sector for the 34-yard landing.

The Return of the Tongan Tiger

Security Talanoa Hufanga accomplished his comeback from an ACL tear on Sunday afternoon, suiting up and getting the beginning for the primary time since taking place in Week 11 of the 2023 season. It has been a protracted highway to restoration for the fourth-year professional, and he hit the bottom operating towards the Rams, bringing down Los Angeles operating again Kyren Williams within the protection’s first snap of the sport. Hufanga closed out his first outing again with seven tackles.

The Gravedigger Will get Sack No. 1 of 2024

Defensive lineman Javon Hargrave recorded his first sack of the season, bursting via the hole between Rams offensive lineman Logan Bruss and Alaric Jackson within the second quarter to take down quarterback Matthew Stafford. The play resulted in a lack of 9 yards and put Los Angeles in second and lengthy scenario they may not overcome. The 49ers protection opened up the sport by forcing the Rams in back-to-back punts.