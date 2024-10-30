49ers’ Charvarius Ward announces death of 1-year-old daughter

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The younger daughter of San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward has died after battling coronary heart issues.

Ward posted on Instagram that his daughter, Amani Pleasure, died Monday morning. She was going to show 2 years outdated in November.

“We’re heartbroken that our lovely child lady, Amani Pleasure handed away on Monday morning,” Ward wrote Tuesday on Instagram. “She was one of the best blessing we might have requested for, and her joyous spirit made us smile from ear to ear. She taught us to have endurance, belief, and a constructive outlook on life. She confirmed us true energy and bravado. She overcame adversity at a younger age and was at all times comfortable, lighting up each room along with her smile. Having the privilege of being her dad and mom and seeing the world by way of her eyes has modified us for the higher. She’s going to ceaselessly be daddy’s finest pal and mommy’s little lady. We’ll miss you and love you ceaselessly, Amani Pleasure.”

Throughout a December look on former teammate Arik Armstead’s podcast, Ward defined that Amani Pleasure was born with Down syndrome and two holes in her coronary heart, one in all which required surgical procedure.

The Niners, who’re on their bye this week, stated in an announcement Tuesday that the group is “devastated” by her loss of life.

“Amani really embodied pure happiness and introduced pleasure to all these round her along with her candy demeanor and contagious snigger,” the workforce stated in its assertion. “We are going to proceed to grieve with Charvarius and Monique, whereas sending them our love and assist throughout this unimaginable time.”

All through his breakout 2023 season by which he earned his first Professional Bowl nod and was a second-team All-Professional, Ward repeatedly pointed to the 2022 delivery of his daughter as his inspiration.