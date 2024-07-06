4 swimmers bitten by shark off Texas’ South Padre Island, officials say

The 4th of July vacation became a nightmare for beachgoers within the waters round South Padre Island, Texas, after authorities mentioned a shark bit 4 swimmers.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Division reported that 4 folks had been bitten by what’s believed to be the identical shark. Two victims had been taken to Valley Regional Medical Heart in Brownsville, Texas, one in every of whom was later airlifted to a different hospital, the company mentioned.

In a information launch Friday, town of South Padre Island mentioned a 35-year-old man from La Vernia, Texas, was out of surgical procedure and in secure situation, whereas a 49-year-old man from Celina, Texas, had been handled and discharged Thursday. A 47-year-old girl from Celina, Texas, was additionally out of surgical procedure and in secure situation.

A fourth individual acquired minor accidents and was handled on the scene, the assertion mentioned.

“It’s an unprecedented occasion that has by no means occurred earlier than,” mentioned South Padre Island Mayor Patrick McNulty in a press release.

The final reported shark chew was roughly 5 years in the past, the assertion mentioned.

South Padre Island Fireplace Chief Jim Pigg mentioned that the shark “was positioned on the south finish of the island and was pushed out to deeper water.”

At round 11 a.m. native time Thursday, officers responded to a report of a person who had sustained a extreme shark chew close to the 4100 block of Gulf Boulevard, the South Padre Island Police Division reported. The sufferer was handled on scene for a shark chew to his leg earlier than he was transported to a close-by hospital, police mentioned.

Additionally shortly earlier than 11 a.m., video obtained by CBS Information confirmed police dashing to the scene of a girl who was bitten on her left leg by a shark whereas swimming.

The video confirmed Good Samaritans and first responders pulling the girl from the water and wrapping a tourniquet round her leg to gradual the bleeding. A dorsal fin may be seen swimming forwards and backwards close to the shoreline.

“Pending investigation, we have no idea the species, we have no idea the rationale why that is taking place, it is unprecedented proper right here on South Padre Island,” Pigg mentioned.

Dr. Kelsey Banks, an affiliate analysis scientist with the Heart for Sportfish Science and Conservation at Texas A&M College-Corpus Christi, advised CBS Information in an e-mail that the video posted to social media urged a “bigger shark species.”

“Bigger coastal species have been recognized to extend feeding behaviors and stay nearer to shore previous to massive meteorological disturbances,” Banks wrote.

In response, officers shortly deployed drones, boats and a helicopter to seek for sharks. Town mentioned it was contemplating closing the seashore to the general public, a Coast Guard lieutenant confirmed to CBS Information.

South Padre Island is a 113-mile-long barrier island, off the southern tip of Texas, recognized for its resorts and seashores.

— Manuel Bojorquez contributed to this report.