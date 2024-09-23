4 Stats Show How Poorly Cleveland Browns’ Deshaun Watson Has Played

Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns misplaced yet one more disappointing recreation in Week 3. Regardless of having an enormous alternative in opposition to a struggling New York Giants workforce, the Browns ended up shedding by a last rating of 21-15.
As soon as once more, the offense struggled mightily. Watson didn’t play amazingly, though the offensive line did him completely no favors.
Watson accomplished 21 of his 37 move makes an attempt for 196 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. It was positively his finest recreation of the season, however there have been loads of considerations to take from the sport as nicely.
Now, as shared by Benjamin Solak of ESPN, there are 4 extraordinarily worrisome statistics to notice about Watson to start out the season.
He shared that Watson, whereas main the league in whole drop backs, is final within the league in whole QBR, yards per try plus yards per drop again, success price, and explosive play price.
Clearly, these numbers aren’t going to get the job completed. Watson has to determine a solution to flip his season round and he has to do it quickly.
Already, requires Cleveland to exchange Watson have grown loud. Some even need him to be benched midseason in favor of Jameis Winston.
That does not appear to be a very probably choice at this time limit, however the Browns positively might go quarterback procuring within the offseason. Relying on how the remainder of the season goes, they might have good draft positioning to go after a quarterback.
All of that being mentioned, this has been a really disappointing begin to the 2024 marketing campaign. Cleveland was anticipated to be a aggressive soccer workforce and Watson had quite a lot of hype surrounding a possible bounce-back 12 months.
At this time limit, none of that has been seen and there are not any causes to count on to see it. The workforce as a complete has been underwhelming and there have not been quite a lot of vivid spots to achieve confidence from.
Hopefully, the workforce will have the ability to come out sturdy in Week 4 on the street in opposition to the Las Vegas Raiders. If they do not, the skin noise will get even louder and the Browns will probably be dealing with much more stress to make some modifications.