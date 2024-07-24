“Bob Newhart: A Legacy of Laughter,” an “Leisure Tonight” particular paying tribute to the comedy icon following his current dying, hit 4.1 million viewers on CBS on Monday.

That made it the most-watched program in its 8 p.m. timeslot — surpassing the viewership of “American Ninja Warrior” (2.7 million viewers on NBC), “The Bachelorette” (2.6 million viewers on ABC), “Title That Tune” (1.4 million viewers on Fox) and “All American: Homecoming” (322,000 viewers on the CW) — and the most-watched program of the evening when excluding sports activities telecasts.

The Newhart tribute additionally grew to become the biggest-watched “Leisure Tonight” particular so far. Beforehand, that title belonged to “NCISVerse: The First 1000,” which aired to three.8 million viewers in April. The third and fourth-most-watched ET specials are “Salute to NCIS: LA,” which aired to three.4 million viewers in Could of 2023, and “Norman Lear: A Life on TV,” which aired to three.1 million viewers in December of 2023.

Hosted by Nischelle Turner, “Bob Newhart: A Legacy of Laughter” appeared again at Newhart’s 70-year profession with behind-the-scenes footage from his movies and sitcoms, his remaining interview and extra. The particular additionally featured new and archival interviews along with his buddies and collaborators together with Jim Parsons, Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Bateman and Michael Weatherly.

“Leisure Tonight” is produced by CBS Media Ventures and co-hosted by Turner and Kevin Frazier. Rachel Smith, Cassie DiLaura and Denny Directo function correspondents. Erin Johnson serves as government producer, whereas Whitney Wallace and Leslie Kawaguchi are co-executive producers.

Newhart, finest recognized for “The Bob Newhart Present” and “Newhart” in addition to newer credit like “Elf” and “The Huge Bang Concept,” died on July 18 at age 94.