3 Things Tim Burton’s Batman Did Better Than Any Other Dark Knight Movies

Since the character’s creation, Batman has evolved into one of the most iconic and instantly recognizable superheroes in pop culture. The hero’s consistent popularity has stemmed in large part from his continued presence in cinema, with many different Batman movies taking different approaches to adapting him onto the big screen. This has seen several directors take on the task of bringing Batman to life in live-action. However, only the very best Batman movies have been able to redefine how moviegoing audiences see the vigilante. While the majority of fans have their own favorite Batman movie, the two made by Tim Burton are widely considered to be among the most influential.

Tim Burton’s two-film tenure as a Batman director began in 1989 with Batman, and continued with 1992’s Batman Returns. Over that relatively short time, Burton adapted not just the titular hero to the big screen, but also the Joker, Penguin, and Catwoman, played by Jack Nicholson, Danny DeVito, and Michelle Pfeiffer respectively. Burton’s Batman movies remain popular even when compared to more recent takes on the character, and that’s something that many attribute to the director’s unique take on the character and his world. There are certain things that Burton’s movies do better than any other live-action Batman adaptation.

3) The Batmobile

Tim Burton’s movies featured not just the titular Dark Knight, but several of his more iconic features and gadgets. Among these was the Batmobile, which played a role in both 1989’s Batman and its sequel, Batman Returns. The version of the car from Burton’s movies is often cited as one of the best live-action movie Batmobiles, with many fans still citing it as their favorite of the many vehicles that the Caped Crusader has used over the years.

Comparing it to those that preceded and succeeded it highlights what an incredible balance Burton’s Batmobile struck. Its long design with sleek curves evoked high-performance race cars, making it a simple yet effective representation of the vehicle. Compared to the multiple tank-based designs of the 2000s and the 2010s, or the minimal variations on Burton’s design used in Joel Schumacher’s movies, it stands out as the best. Its design proved the perfect marriage of form and function, combining a classic and timeless feel with sleek lines that made it unbeatable.

2) Bruce Wayne’s Innate Eccentricity

Tim Burton’s decision to bring in Michael Keaton to play Batman was one of the most controversial superhero movie castings of all time. However, Keaton proved excellent in the role, earning praise from critics and fans alike, as he was a perfect fit for the world that Burton had written. While Michael Keaton might not possess many of the qualities that are commonly associated with Batman, his strength in the role stemmed from his ability to play Bruce Wayne, further establishing the dichotomy between the two characters.

One of the key characteristics that Keaton brought to Bruce Wayne that has not yet been replicated by other actors is his inherent eccentricity. Keaton and Burton seemed to understand that a grown man who fights crime dressed as a bat is innately odd, and this wasn’t limited solely to his alter-ego. Bruce Wayne’s own status as something of an oddball actually makes perfect sense, and it’s something that added a whole new level of charm not just to Keaton’s performance, but to the entire world crafted by Burton’s Batman movies.

1) Gotham City

As well as introducing some of the best Batman movie villains to the big screen, Tim Burton established other ideas that few would have thought possible in a live-action movie. The best of these was Burton’s version of Gotham City, which seemed to be equally inspired by Art Deco and Gothic architecture. It proved to be a bold and visually striking approach to bringing Batman’s hometown to life, and it earned Burton’s movies a reputation as some of the most imaginative and innovative comic book adaptations of their era.

Looking at other movies’ versions of Gotham City, it’s clear that there’s no comparison at all. Most Batman movies make the mistake of using real-world locations to give Gotham a more relatable feel, but Burton’s unique approach set his movies apart in the best possible way. Burton’s Gotham City feels like a massive, sprawling metropolis, looming and intimidating and packed with shadows. It’s essentially a comic book brought to life, which is something that no other live-action version of Gotham has ever been able to replicate.

