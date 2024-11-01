3 Takeaways From Pacers’ Surprising Overtime Victory Over Celtics

Amidst newly-minted Olympic gold medalist Tyrese Haliburton’s capturing woes, the Indiana Pacers’ 2024-25 season has gotten off to a rocky begin. However the crew seems to have doubtlessly righted the ship with a important victory Wednesday.
In an Japanese Convention Finals rematch, Indiana managed handy the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics their first lack of the younger season, a 135-132 extra time victory.
Mathurin noticed himself shedding rotation time to Jarace Walker and Ben Sheppard in current video games. However he lastly had an offensive outburst befitting his promise this yr in opposition to Boston. The 6-foot-6 swingman scored a team-most 30 factors on 9-of-17 capturing from the sector (2-of-5 from lengthy vary) and 10-of-11 capturing from the charity stripe, whereas additionally grabbing 11 rebounds and shelling out 4 dimes, in a team-high 42:39 of motion.
Time will inform if it sticks, however Pacers followers should certainly be hoping it will possibly. For Indiana to get to the place it desires to be, the membership will want him to step up his output.
If anybody’s wanting like an All-Star this yr, it is not Haliburton.
Siakam, the Pacers’ beginning energy ahead, scored 29 factors on 11-of-20 capturing from the sector (plus a stunningly good 6-of-8 from 3-point vary) and 1-of-4 capturing from the charity stripe, whereas additionally knocking down 11 boards and shelling out 5 dimes.
The 30-year-old New Mexico State product is averaging 20.6 factors on .547/.458/.625 capturing splits, 7.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 0.8 steals an evening.
It is unclear simply how actual this 3-point capturing barrage by means of 5 video games is for Siakam. Nevertheless it certain appeared actual sufficient on Wednesday evening. With Boston and Indiana tangled up at 132-132 and 7 seconds remaining in extra time, and All-Defensive Workforce guard Derrick White stuffing a hand in his face, Siakam scored the game-winning triple as time ticked down. The diploma of issue of that shot, and Siakam’s insane confidence, is sort of encouraging. He is by no means been a knockdown shooter, however has been efficient just about all over the place else.
Haliburton, 24, scored 17 factors on a paltry 7-of-19 capturing from the ground (2-of-10 from deep) and 1-of-1 capturing from the charity stripe, however he managed to compensate considerably for his capturing points with a flurry of passing. He dished out 12 assists in opposition to only one turnover, and allowed Mathurin and Siakam to shine as scorers in opposition to a proficient Boston crew.
The 6-foot-5 star level guard has had a shaky begin to his sixth professional season out of Iowa State. Although he is certainly trying to construct on two consecutive All-Star appearances and his first All-NBA berth, his offense has been shockingly shaky. He is averaging 14.6 factors on .346/.250/.667 capturing splits, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.6 blocks an evening in his first 5 video games with Los Angeles.
