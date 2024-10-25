3 Prop Bets For Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs

A brand new journey begins for the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday evening because the membership hosts the San Antonio Spurs to start their 2024-25 NBA season. The Mavericks shall be enjoying their first common season recreation since shedding the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics within the collection that lasted 5 video games.
This offseason, the Mavericks added sharpshooter and four-time NBA Champion Klay Thompson to the squad, in addition to different tweaks that ought to go away the workforce improved heading into a brand new season. The pure growth of Dereck Full of life II after a profitable rookie marketing campaign, paired with one other season of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving steering the ship ought to be fairly entertaining.
The Mavericks tackle Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs to get issues underway.
Luka Doncic over 29.5 factors (-118)
Doncic was an MVP finalist a season in the past, having averaged 33.9 factors per recreation. One factor is true of the Mavericks celebrity — he will put up factors. Having averaged 29.4 factors per recreation towards the Spurs in his profession, count on Dallas’ franchise participant to get off to a fast begin on the season.
Victor Wembanyama over 24.5 factors (-118)
The identical considering is implement between Doncic’s prop and Wembanyama’s. The reigning Rookie of the 12 months can have all eyes on him, and he’ll carry out on the highest degree. He averaged 21.4 factors per recreation in his rookie season and will take a leap with legendary level guard Chris Paul on his workforce.
Chris Paul over 7.5 assists (-130)
Pairing Wembanyama with an elite playmaker like Paul appears like an NBA cheat code. Not many gamers can distribute the ball and set their teammates up for achievement like Paul — who now has a 7-foot-3 lob risk that may additionally shoot the ball from deep.
